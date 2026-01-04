Second Alabama Defensive Back Planning to Enter Transfer Portal

Alabama defensive back Cam Calhoun is planning to enter the transfer portal, per On3's Pete Nakos.

The redshirt sophomore recorded six tackles, one pass breakup and a fumble recovery in 13 games of action for the Crimson Tide this season.

Calhoun becomes the 15th Alabama player to enter the transfer portal, following wide receiver Aeryn "Bubba" Hampton, defensive back Kameron Howard, offensive lineman Roq Montgomery, running back Richard Young, wide receiver Jalen Hale, wide receiver Jaylen Mbakwe, offensive lineman Olaus Alinen, offensive lineman Joseph Ionata, linebacker Noah Carter, offensive lineman Micah DeBose, wide receiver Cole Adams, offensive lineman Wilkin Formby, defensive lineman Keon Keeley and wide receiver Rico Scott.

The former four-star recruit out of Winton Woods in Cincinatti, Ohio, was ranked as the No. 46 cornerback in the class of 2024 and the No. 12 prospect in the state when he was in high school, per 247 Sports. He has quite a history of commitments and decommitments as he chose West Virginia on March 30, 2022, then Cincinnati on June 14, 2022, then Michigan on Nov. 26, 2022 and then he transferred to Utah prior to this season.

Calhoun committed to Alabama before the ReliaQuest Bowl. It initially seemed like Calhoun would have a big role in the secondary, as it was an area where the Crimson Tide was lacking players. But the depth only grew in the months leading up to the 2025 season, and Calhoun didn't see the defensive side of the field.

"Really like Cam," Alabama defensive coordinator Wommack said on March 11. "He has a maturity about him. You can tell this dude’s been a seasoned player at a place that’s established itself as one of the great defenses year in and year out at Utah. It’s not an easy task to get on the field at that program, and he was, a starter, so it’s awesome to be able to gain that experience."

Alabama is now down to the following defensive backs for the 2026 season: Zabien Brown, Bray Hubbard (pending NFL Draft decision), Keon Sabb (pending NFL Draft decision), Dijon Lee Jr., Red Morgan, Zay Mincey, Ivan Taylor, Chuck McDonald III, Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. and incoming freshmen Zyan Gibson, Jorden Edmonds, Rihyael Kelley, Jireh Edwards and Nick Sherman.

The transfer portal officially opened on Friday, Jan. 2 and closes on Jan. 16. The spring portal was eliminated in September and will no longer be an option for athletes.

