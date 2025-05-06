4-Star LB Cincere Johnson Names Alabama in Top Schools
After being named a finalist for 4-Star prospects Somourian Wingo and Brayden Rouse last month, the Crimson Tide has once again found itself a finalist for another premier 2026 prospect.
According to Hayes Fawcett of On3, 4-Star linebacker prospect Cincere Johnson from Glenville High School in Cleveland, Ohio is officially down to just three schools as he nears his upcoming official visits.
The 6-foot-3, 225 lb. defender named Alabama, Penn State and Ohio State as his final three schools, and he will take official visits to each this summer as well as a few others.
- Penn State - May 16
- Alabama - May 30
- Oklahoma - June 6
- Ohio State - June 13
- USC - June 20
Ranked by On3 as the No. 40 overall prospect in the 2026 class, Johnson is a dynamic defender with the athleticism to play multiple roles. He has shown the ability to disrupt the quarterback both as an edge rusher and as a linebacker in coverage.
His official visit to Tuscaloosa on May 30th will actually be his third time in town as the Crimson Tide has been in heavy pursuit of Johnson since the beginning of the new year, hosting the Cleveland native for junior day in February and then again for A-Day in April.
As of now, Alabama holds no linebacker commitments in the 2026 recruiting class, but does hold commitments from two edge rushers, Kamhariyan Johnson and Jamarion Matthews. Adding a player like Johnson would continue to bolster what is already shaping up to be a very strong defensive class.
Upcoming Official Visits
May 16th through 18th
- 4-Star WR Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (Ohio State Commit)
May 30th through June 1st
- 4-Star S Jett Washington
- 4-Star WR Ethan, "Boobie," Feaster
- 4-Star LB Cincere Johnson
- 4-Star EDGE KJ Ford
- 4-Star TE Xavier Tiller
- 4-Star DL Nolan Wilson
- 4-Star DL Titan Davis
- 4-Star LB Brayden Rouse
- 4-Star RB Jonaz Walton
- 4-Star TE Mark Bowman
- 3-Star IOL Deacon Schmitt
- 3-Star OL Chris Booker (Alabama Commit 02/20/2025)
- 3-Star DL JJ Finch
- 3-Star DL Tyson Bacon
2026 Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)