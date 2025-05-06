4-Star LB Cincere Johnson Names Alabama in Top Schools

NEWS: Elite 2026 LB Cincere Johnson is down to 3 Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’3 225 LB from Cleveland, OH is ranked as a Top 40 Recruit in the ‘26 Class (No. 3 LB) per On3



Where Should He Go?👇🏽 https://t.co/bc15wU0MqA pic.twitter.com/zVLBFXlNYx