Alabama Among Top Schools for 3-Star IOL Zykie Helton
Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama staff have been on a hot streak on the recruiting trail since the conclusion of spring football, and this week the trend continued. The Tide was named as a finalist for 4-Star prospects Roman Voss and Cincere Johnson, and on Friday, 3-Star offensive lineman Zykie Helton did the same.
He took to social media to share his top four schools, naming Alabama among Georgia, Florida State and Georgia Tech. Helton previously committed to the Crimson Tide in July of 2023, but backed off his commitment the following March.
Hailing from Carrollton, Georgia, Helton is a 6-foot-2, 280 lb. interior offensive line prospect ranked by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 42 player at his position in the nation and the No. 54 player in the Peach State.
In 2024, he helped lead the Carrollton Trojans to a 14-1 record and berth in the state championship game. Despite his slightly smaller frame, Helton has great strength and is a ferocious blocker in open space.
Though he spends most of his time on the offensive line, Carrollton utilizes certain packages in which Helton lines up at fullback and he is extremely effective. His quick feet combined with a somewhat compact build make for a unique offensive line talent that looks to be a future star.
In January of this year, Helton received an in-home visit from Alabama offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic, and in March, he locked in an official visit for June 20th. He is also set to make trips to Georgia (May 30), Georgia Tech (June 6) and Florida State (June 13).
As of now, the Tide holds five commitments in the 2026 recruiting class, none of which are offensive linemen.
Upcoming Official Visits
May 16th through 18th
- 4-Star WR Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (Ohio State Commit)
May 30th through June 1st
- 4-Star S Jett Washington
- 4-Star WR Ethan, "Boobie," Feaster
- 4-Star LB Cincere Johnson
- 4-Star EDGE KJ Ford
- 4-Star TE Xavier Tiller
- 4-Star DL Nolan Wilson
- 4-Star DL Titan Davis
- 4-Star LB Brayden Rouse
- 4-Star RB Jonaz Walton
- 4-Star TE Mark Bowman
- 3-Star IOL Deacon Schmitt
- 3-Star OL Chris Booker (Alabama Commit 02/20/2025)
- 3-Star DL JJ Finch
- 3-Star DL Tyson Bacon
2026 Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)