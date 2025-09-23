ASU’s Report Card After First Third of 2025 Season
It is crazy to think that the Arizona State Sun Devils are a third of the way done with their season, as they have completed four games. Just like how after their first two games, ASU's players will be getting graded over their past two games, victories over the Texas State Bobcats and Baylor Bears. So, how does Head Coach Kenny Dillingham's unit grade out these past two games?
Quarterback: B, before B-
After two shaky games, there have been improvements in Sam Leavitt's game. What stands out more is the ability to stay in games. Against Baylor, Leavitt did have some misses, but he stayed in it, didn't sway, and led ASU to a game-winning field goal in a close game.
Leavitt against the Bobcats was much smoother sailing for him, as he had some highlight plays. Still, there is some stuff that Leavitt needs to work on with his footwork and staying calm in the pocket.
Running-backs: A- before A+
The running game has been consistent over the past two games for ASU. Due to injuries to Kyson brown, Raleek Brown has taken over as the number one running back. Raleek Brown had 224 rushing yards combined over the past two games. Leavitt has also been great at scrambling, too. The reason this position dropped from A+ to A- was due to Kanye Udoh having trouble getting going the past two weeks after a strong Week 2 game against Mississippi State.
Offensive Line: B, before C
This might be the Sun Devils most improved unit, as they jump a whole grade up. This is majorly in part due to center Ben Coleman getting more comfortable at center. Due to Coleman getting more comfortable, Leavitt has had more time to throw.
Wide Receivers: B, before B+
This was a tough one to grade, as Jordyn Tyson continues to produce at a high level, especially against the Texas State Bobcats. Tight End Chamon Metayer has been involved more; however, the quietness of Malik McClain is still disappointing. If the ASU's other playmakers step up, this grade can go up into the A Level.
Secondary: B+, before C+
ASU's secondary has taken a huge step up recently. The Sun Devils Cornerback #1, Keith Abney II, is coming off a fantastic game against Baylor, and Cornerback #2, Javan Robinson, has also been playing well. The safety play has also been good. At times, there have been some wide-open receivers, but the secondary has played better the past two weeks.
Linebackers: A, before B+
The linebacking group has been one of the best elements for ASU. Keyshaun Elliott has not only been amazing in coverage, but also great in run defense. Jordan Crook has been all over the field and can do everything. He has been great at pressuring and blitzing the quarterback. Elliott and Crook are one of the best linebacking duos in college football and they have done a great job under defensive coordinator Brian Ward's defense.
Defensive Line: B+, before A-
The defensive line has regressed a bit, but not by much. ASU's Defensive Tackles Duo of C.J. Fite and Jacob Rich Kongaika are still playing well, and Clayton Smith has been good too. However, Prince Dorbah has not gotten going yet. The defensive line could be more explosive, but it is still a good unit.
Overall, Kenny Dillingham's unit has made some improvements as of late. There is still work to do, but it is nice to see the team improve.
