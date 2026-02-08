Best Draft Destinations for Prince Dorbah

After getting ASU's football program his all, Prince Dorbah is declaring for the NFL Draft. Dorbah enters the draft as an edge rusher that has some good proven qualities, but also some areas in where he could grow and develop. So, what teams could best suit Dorbah in his NFL journey?

Arizona Cardinals

Dorbah staying home could make a lot of sense for both sides. In terms of the Cardinals , they are building a pretty solid defensive line unit. Last year saw the likes of veteran Josh Sweat and Rookie Walter Nolen both have very impactful plays. The Cardinals could bring in Dorbah as sort of a rotational edge rusher and he could be part of a nice group of front. In terms of Dorbah, he goes into a room with good leadership as veteran edge rusher Calais Campbell is on the team as well as the are fore mentioned veteran Josh Sweat to learn from.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat (10) against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Houston Texans

The Texans have an argument to have the best pass rushing duo in the NFL with the likes of Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr. The Texans pass rush was a very great unit last year and the addition of Dorbah could make sense for the team. Dorbah could be a player that could be in the rotation, so that way Anderson Jr. and Huntr do not get fatigued. The Texans defensive coaching staff is also some of the best in the leauge as well. Head Coach DeMeco Ryans, former linebacker has established himself as a great teacher and leader in the league and could really help Dorbah develop at the NFL level.

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans during the second half of an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins are in a very intersting spot compared to the other teams on this list, as they are in a rebuilding state. Plus the fact that the Dolphins are bringing in former Packers Defensive Coordinator Jeff Hafley, they are looking to get some young pieces to build up the defense and Dorbah could be one of those players for Miami. Dorbah could be a starter in Miami off the edge and could be a solid piece on that d-line that will likely see a lot of new faces.

Jan 22, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley speaks to reporters during his introductory press conference at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Detroit Lions

The Lions are in the window of trying to win a their Super Bowl in franchise history. The Lions have one of the better edge rushers in the league with Aidan Hutchinson, however Detroit has had issues trying to find a counter part to Hutchinson. Dorbah could be that for the Lions, Dorbah's tenacity could mesh very well with the already established culture by Head Coach Dan Campbell.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell reacts to a play against Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Baltimore Ravens

Things are getting exciting in Baltimore as they bring in former Chargers Defensive Coordinator Jesse Minter as their new head coach. Minter did a very good job with the Chargers defense, so he could work wonders with the Ravens defense and some of their players such as Roquan Smith and Kyle Hamilton. However, one area that is lacking for Baltimore a bit is their edge rushers. Minter has shown that he can maximize talent, so he could get the best out of Dorbah.

Jan 29, 2026; Owings Mills, MD, USA; Jesse Minter at press conference at Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Lexi Thompson-Imagn Images | Lexi Thompson-Imagn Images

In conclusion, whether the team is rebuilding or competing for a Super Bowl, Dorbah could help impact a lot of NFL teams for the best.

