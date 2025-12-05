Ravens' Roquan Smith Delivers Powerful Message Before Steelers Game

Actions always speak louder than words for the Baltimore Ravens when Pittsburgh Steelers week comes around twice a year.

However, the right words can resonate and inspire the team to prepare their best and get in the right mindset to put their best foot forward and dominate in what is still regarded as one of the fiercest rivalries in professional sports, despite the changes in names and faces of the past couple of decades.

Ravens three-time All Pro inside linebacker Roquan Smith is a stalwart leader on and off the field for not just the defense but the team as a whole. When they reconvened to begin their week of preparation to face their archrivals, he shared some strong sentiments with his teammates to get them locked in for another must-win matchup with first place in the AFC North on the line.

Roquan on continuing to fight for the AFC North title pic.twitter.com/sydLiFXXhk — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 3, 2025

"I posed to the guys [like], 'What are you willing to do for the game?' And I think that's what it just boils down to," Smith said. "I think this is a perfect week for that – just, 'Hey, we obviously get to play the game we love. Football is the reason we're all here, and obviously, out there on the field as well, and just the type of connections and the things that football has brought us all into our lives.'

"It's just about being prepared, giving everything you got and knowing that, 'Hey, if someone told you that you control your own destiny in life or just in anything, what would you give up?' And I'm sure a lot of people would say, 'Heck yes, sign me up for that.' We're in that position right now, so it's more so about what you're going to do with it, and it's not about talking about it. It's about more so showing with your actions, so that's what it is."

When asked what prompted him to impart that specific message upon his teammates, he shared that it just popped in his head while he was sitting down pondering the question, 'What am I willing to give up?' and reflected on the journey that led the team to this point after starting the season 1-5 before winning five of their last six games.

"If you told me, Week 14, at the beginning of the season, you'll be tied for first place, [and] you [will] control your own destiny, I'm signing myself up for that every day of the week and twice on Sunday," Smith said. "I'm sure each and every guy can attest to that in the locker room. I think that's what it's more so about. Forget everything that's happened, because the only thing that matters right now is the moment – the moment that we're in and the moment that we have. And that's what it is this week versus Pittsburgh at M&T Bank [Stadium] at whatever time it is – that's what matters."

One teammate that Smith’s words resonated especially was fellow All Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey. The ninth-year veteran's time with the Ravens predates Smith's, as he has spent his entire career with the team, playing the Steelers twice a year.

"The thing that clicked in my head that I started thinking about is that talk is cheap, man," Humphrey said. "How you play speaks way louder than words. Every game you play in the NFL is very meaningful. If you can't get up for this one, I think that shows something about your character, that shows something about your will. And honestly, I think that just shows if you are a Raven or if you're not a Raven.

"I think how we come out of this game and how we prepared this week kind of echoes, not only for this game, but for the rest of the season, because we're basically in playoff football right now. They say that there's no must-win game, but this is definitely a must-win game."

Ravens defense wants to show out for legends

Sep 14, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens former player Ray Lewis holds up the Lombardi trophy before the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

In attendance for this week's must-win game against the Steelers will be several members of the franchise's first-ever Super Bowl-winning team from the 2000 season to be honored for their 25th anniversary. That year, they were able to reach their ultimate goal thanks in large part to the dominance of what is considered the greatest defense of all time.

With a struggling and sputtering Pittsburgh offense coming to town, led by a physically compromised Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, who has looked like a shell of his Hall of Fame self this year, the Ravens are motivated to deliver a Baltimore beatdown and bounce back from allowing their first 20-plus-point outing last week.

"We want to put on a great performance for our fans and specifically [for] guys who've played here," defensive coordinator Zach Orr said. "I like the mentality of our guys and how we've been approaching this. It really doesn't matter who we're playing, where we're playing at, what time we're playing at, we have to do what we have to do, and we have to play great defense."

The contingent will include Hall of Fame linebacker and franchise icon, Ray Lewis, who will almost certainly give the team a rousing pre-game speech to fire them up before they take the field. It will likely be followed up by an entrance with his famous squirrel dance to fire up the fans.

This will mark Lewis' second time attending a game this season, with the first being the home opener in Week 2 when the Ravens defense dominated the Cleveland Browns, spearheaded by an incredible performance by Smith in particular. In that game, he recorded season-highs in total tackles (15), tackles for loss (3) and quarterback hits (2), as well as scoring a touchdown on a 63-yard fumble return.

STRIP-SACK!!!!



ROQUAN SMITH RECOVERS AND TAKES IT TO THE HOUSE!!!!!



Tune in on CBS / @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/AjjkZz2qbd — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 14, 2025

If Smith can come anywhere close to putting together that kind of performance in this game, the Ravens will have a great shot at emerging victorious as long as the offense does its part and takes care of the ball.

"We just have to go out and play our brand of football," Smith said. "And if we do that, we'll like our chances."

