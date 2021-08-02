Stellar, Standard & Subpar: RB Alec Sinkfield

A look at a running back from West Virginia looking to have a big season for the Eagles in 2021

It's August! And college football and practice is right around the corner. As we get closer to the season, BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out three different options that could happen in the 2021 season. We are going in numerical order, and have already completed over a dozen players (the list is at the bottom of the post). Today we look at Alec Sinkfield, a running back transfer from West Virginia.

After the 2020 season, Boston College running back David Bailey hit the transfer portal. With the big burly back gone, the Eagles were in need of adding either a depth piece, or a starter at the running back position. Within a week, they landed Alec Sinkfield, a speedy wide receiver from West Virginia.

Sinkfield, who was described by the SI WVU site as "a home run threat every time he touches the ball", was a back up for the Mountaineers. However, his skill set seems a perfect match for Frank Cignetti's offense. His fast, can catch out of the backfield and as an added bonus can play special teams as well.

In 2020, Sinkfield appeared in 10 games and rushed for 327 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 4.2 yards per carry. His biggest game came against Eastern Kentucky when he rushed for 125 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

But what could his first season in Chestnut Hill look like?

Stellar

Sinkfield immediately becomes a big threat out of the backfield for the Eagles. He shows explosiveness both rushing the ball and in the passing attack. While Cignetti utilizes multiple backs in his offense, it’s Sinkfield who rises to the top scoring more than a half dozen touchdowns. Also becomes the starting returner and excels.

Standard

Sinkfield is a valuable member of the stable of BC running backs that includes Travis Levy, Pat Garwo, Andre Hines and Xavier Coleman. He is used situationally but isn’t the every-down back for BC.

Subpar

Sometimes transfers work out, sometimes they don’t. For Sinkfield it just doesn’t click. He gets in to a handful of games but his impact is negligible.

Other BC Football Season Previews:

Travis Levy- Running Back

Josh DeBerry- Defensive Back

Ethon Williams- Wide Reciever

Jalen Cheek- Defensive Back

Jehlani Galloway- Wide Receiver

Khris Banks- Defensive Tackle

Shitta Sillah- Defensive End

CJ Lewis- Wide Receiver

Kobay White- Wide Receiver

Matt Rueve- Quarterback

Jaiden Lars Woodbey- Defensive Back

Tyler Days- Defensive Back

Dennis Grosel- Quarterback

Phil Jurkovec- Quarterback

Deon Jones- Defensive Back

Zay Flowers- Wide Receiver

CJ Burton Jr. - Defensive Back

Jaelen Gill - Wide Receiver

Bryce Steele- Defensive Back

Jason Maitre- Defensive Back

Other BC Football Season Previews:

Travis Levy- Running Back

Josh DeBerry- Defensive Back

Ethon Williams- Wide Reciever

Jalen Cheek- Defensive Back

Jehlani Galloway- Wide Receiver

Khris Banks- Defensive Tackle

Shitta Sillah- Defensive End

CJ Lewis- Wide Receiver

Kobay White- Wide Receiver

Matt Rueve- Quarterback

Jaiden Lars Woodbey- Defensive Back

Tyler Days- Defensive Back

Dennis Grosel- Quarterback

Phil Jurkovec- Quarterback

Deon Jones- Defensive Back

Zay Flowers- Wide Receiver

CJ Burton Jr. - Defensive Back

Jaelen Gill - Wide Receiver

Bryce Steele- Defensive Back

Jason Maitre- Defensive Back

Forum/Messageboard: Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

Instagram: @bostoncollegebulletin