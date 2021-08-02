Stellar, Standard & Subpar: RB Alec Sinkfield
It's August! And college football and practice is right around the corner. As we get closer to the season, BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out three different options that could happen in the 2021 season. We are going in numerical order, and have already completed over a dozen players (the list is at the bottom of the post). Today we look at Alec Sinkfield, a running back transfer from West Virginia.
After the 2020 season, Boston College running back David Bailey hit the transfer portal. With the big burly back gone, the Eagles were in need of adding either a depth piece, or a starter at the running back position. Within a week, they landed Alec Sinkfield, a speedy wide receiver from West Virginia.
Sinkfield, who was described by the SI WVU site as "a home run threat every time he touches the ball", was a back up for the Mountaineers. However, his skill set seems a perfect match for Frank Cignetti's offense. His fast, can catch out of the backfield and as an added bonus can play special teams as well.
In 2020, Sinkfield appeared in 10 games and rushed for 327 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 4.2 yards per carry. His biggest game came against Eastern Kentucky when he rushed for 125 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
But what could his first season in Chestnut Hill look like?
Stellar
Sinkfield immediately becomes a big threat out of the backfield for the Eagles. He shows explosiveness both rushing the ball and in the passing attack. While Cignetti utilizes multiple backs in his offense, it’s Sinkfield who rises to the top scoring more than a half dozen touchdowns. Also becomes the starting returner and excels.
Standard
Sinkfield is a valuable member of the stable of BC running backs that includes Travis Levy, Pat Garwo, Andre Hines and Xavier Coleman. He is used situationally but isn’t the every-down back for BC.
Subpar
Sometimes transfers work out, sometimes they don’t. For Sinkfield it just doesn’t click. He gets in to a handful of games but his impact is negligible.
Other BC Football Season Previews:
Travis Levy- Running Back
Josh DeBerry- Defensive Back
Ethon Williams- Wide Reciever
Jalen Cheek- Defensive Back
Jehlani Galloway- Wide Receiver
Khris Banks- Defensive Tackle
Shitta Sillah- Defensive End
CJ Lewis- Wide Receiver
Kobay White- Wide Receiver
Matt Rueve- Quarterback
Jaiden Lars Woodbey- Defensive Back
Tyler Days- Defensive Back
Dennis Grosel- Quarterback
Phil Jurkovec- Quarterback
Deon Jones- Defensive Back
Zay Flowers- Wide Receiver
CJ Burton Jr. - Defensive Back
Jaelen Gill - Wide Receiver
Bryce Steele- Defensive Back
Jason Maitre- Defensive Back
Other BC Football Season Previews:
Travis Levy- Running Back
Josh DeBerry- Defensive Back
Ethon Williams- Wide Reciever
Jalen Cheek- Defensive Back
Jehlani Galloway- Wide Receiver
Khris Banks- Defensive Tackle
Shitta Sillah- Defensive End
CJ Lewis- Wide Receiver
Kobay White- Wide Receiver
Matt Rueve- Quarterback
Jaiden Lars Woodbey- Defensive Back
Tyler Days- Defensive Back
Dennis Grosel- Quarterback
Phil Jurkovec- Quarterback
Deon Jones- Defensive Back
Zay Flowers- Wide Receiver
CJ Burton Jr. - Defensive Back
Jaelen Gill - Wide Receiver
Bryce Steele- Defensive Back
Jason Maitre- Defensive Back
Forum/Messageboard: Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.
Facebook- BostonCollegeSI
Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC
Instagram: @bostoncollegebulletin