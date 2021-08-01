Sports Illustrated home
Stellar, Standard & Subpar: RB Andre Hines

A look at a big running back for the Eagles, Andre Hines, who is looking to find a role in 2021.
Author:

The summer is here and college football and practice is right around the corner. As we get closer to the season, BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out three different options that could happen in the 2021 season. We are going in numerical order, and have already completed over a dozen players (the list is at the bottom of the post). Today we look at Andre Hines, who is trying to find his spot on the depth chart in 2021. 

Hines, a redshirt freshman, did not play in 2020. The Erasmus Hall (NY) product is a big physical back, at 6-1 222 pounds. While Frank Cignetti has moved on from Steve Addazio's power running concepts, there is always a need for a back like Hines. Could the former three star back find a role in the offense this season?

Stellar

While Pat Garwo, Travis Levy and either a transfer or freshman take a majority of the snaps, Hines still is productive. He is a threat in the red zone for the Eagles, and his ability to power for a few hard fought yards is crucial. Grabs a handful of touchdowns as well.

Standard

Hines comes in during some blow out games and opens some eyes. He may not play in many high leverage situations, but his play during the later parts of these games sets himself up for future years with the Eagles.

Subpar

Hines continues to wait his turn. The depth chart is deep in front of him, and it looks like it will have to be another year before he gets many snaps.

