Stellar, Standard & Subpar: RB Andre Hines
The summer is here and college football and practice is right around the corner. As we get closer to the season, BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out three different options that could happen in the 2021 season. We are going in numerical order, and have already completed over a dozen players (the list is at the bottom of the post). Today we look at Andre Hines, who is trying to find his spot on the depth chart in 2021.
Hines, a redshirt freshman, did not play in 2020. The Erasmus Hall (NY) product is a big physical back, at 6-1 222 pounds. While Frank Cignetti has moved on from Steve Addazio's power running concepts, there is always a need for a back like Hines. Could the former three star back find a role in the offense this season?
Stellar
While Pat Garwo, Travis Levy and either a transfer or freshman take a majority of the snaps, Hines still is productive. He is a threat in the red zone for the Eagles, and his ability to power for a few hard fought yards is crucial. Grabs a handful of touchdowns as well.
Standard
Hines comes in during some blow out games and opens some eyes. He may not play in many high leverage situations, but his play during the later parts of these games sets himself up for future years with the Eagles.
Subpar
Hines continues to wait his turn. The depth chart is deep in front of him, and it looks like it will have to be another year before he gets many snaps.
Other BC Football Season Previews:
Travis Levy- Running Back
Josh DeBerry- Defensive Back
Ethon Williams- Wide Reciever
Jalen Cheek- Defensive Back
Jehlani Galloway- Wide Receiver
Khris Banks- Defensive Tackle
Shitta Sillah- Defensive End
CJ Lewis- Wide Receiver
Kobay White- Wide Receiver
Matt Rueve- Quarterback
Jaiden Lars Woodbey- Defensive Back
Tyler Days- Defensive Back
Dennis Grosel- Quarterback
Phil Jurkovec- Quarterback
Deon Jones- Defensive Back
Zay Flowers- Wide Receiver
CJ Burton Jr. - Defensive Back
Jaelen Gill - Wide Receiver
Bryce Steele- Defensive Back
Jason Maitre- Defensive Back