BC Football Transfer Portal Tracker

It has been a busy offseason for seemingly every college football program as the transfer portal has exploded with unprecedented amounts of entries. Boston College has not been immune, with a number of players entering the portal, and also a handful of players who have joined Jeff Hafley's program from other schools. Here is the current list of players who have transferred, and who have transferred in, along with their announcement story. Bookmark this page as it will be updated throughout the summer.

Transferring In:

Jaiden Lars Woodbey - S/Linebacker, Florida State

Isaiah Graham Mobley- Linebacker, Temple

Khris Banks - Defensive tackle, Temple

Alec Sinkfield- Running back, West Virginia

Trae Barry- Tight end, Jacksonville State

Transferring Out:

Tate Haynes- Defensive Back

David Bailey- Running Back ----> Colorado State

Matt Valecce- Quarterback -----> Colorado State

Mike Ciaffoni- Defensive Lineman -------> Colorado State

Bryce Sebastian- Defensive Back

Jaleel Berry- Defensive Lineman

Nate Emer- Offensive Lineman

Sam Johnson- Quarterback

Luc Bequette- Defensive Lineman

Bryce Morais- Defensive Lineman

Paul Theobald- Linebacker

Korey Smith- Linebacker

Justin Bellido- Wide Receiver ------> Notre Dame College

Kyiev Bennermon- Defensive Tackle -----> NC A&T





Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com & @BCEagles