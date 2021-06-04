BC Football Transfer Portal Tracker
It has been a busy offseason for seemingly every college football program as the transfer portal has exploded with unprecedented amounts of entries. Boston College has not been immune, with a number of players entering the portal, and also a handful of players who have joined Jeff Hafley's program from other schools. Here is the current list of players who have transferred, and who have transferred in, along with their announcement story. Bookmark this page as it will be updated throughout the summer.
Transferring In:
Jaiden Lars Woodbey - S/Linebacker, Florida State
Isaiah Graham Mobley- Linebacker, Temple
Khris Banks - Defensive tackle, Temple
Alec Sinkfield- Running back, West Virginia
Trae Barry- Tight end, Jacksonville State
Transferring Out:
Tate Haynes- Defensive Back
David Bailey- Running Back ----> Colorado State
Matt Valecce- Quarterback -----> Colorado State
Mike Ciaffoni- Defensive Lineman -------> Colorado State
Bryce Sebastian- Defensive Back
Jaleel Berry- Defensive Lineman
Nate Emer- Offensive Lineman
Sam Johnson- Quarterback
Luc Bequette- Defensive Lineman
Bryce Morais- Defensive Lineman
Paul Theobald- Linebacker
Korey Smith- Linebacker
Justin Bellido- Wide Receiver ------> Notre Dame College
Kyiev Bennermon- Defensive Tackle -----> NC A&T
