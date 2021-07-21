Stellar, Standard & Subpar: LB Isaiah Graham Mobley
The summer is here and college football is right around the corner. As we get closer to the season, BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out three different options that could happen in the 2021 season. We are going in numerical order, and have already completed over two dozen players (the list is at the bottom of the post). Today we look at Isaiah Graham Mobley, a linebacker who is going to be asked to do a lot in 2021.
Graham-Mobley, a graduate student transfer from Temple, was a major contributor for the Owls for the past four seasons. Starting off as a special teamer he rose up the depth chart and became one of the team's starting linebackers. 2019 looked to be his breakout season as he had 36 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble, but unfortunately his season was cut down after 8 games due to an injury. 2020 he played the entire season, at linebacker and finished with 26 tackles, 2.5 TFL and two sacks.
With Max Richardson and Isaiah McDuffie both graduated, Graham-Mobley has a chance to earn one of the starting spots at linebacker. He will have plenty of other contenders to battle including Vinny DePalma, Joe Sparacio and Bryce Steele. But Graham-Mobley looks to be a major contributor heading into this season.
Stellar
Isaiah Graham-Mobley is the every day starter for the Eagles, and really blossoms. He finds his niche in Jeff Hafley's defense and becomes a playmaker, making multiple big plays throughout the year. Has a year that puts him in contention for possible All-ACC discussion, and helps BC defense find it's footing in 2021.
Standard
Good year altogether for Mobley, and he helps be an anchor for the new linebacking group. Has his moments here and there, and racks up the tackles, but has a few blips throughout the season.
Subpar
The jump to the ACC is a big one for Graham-Mobley. He struggles against faster opponents and BC decides to go in another direction at linebacker.
