Stellar, Standard & Subpar: LB Kam Arnold
It's August! And college football has returned to summer practice. As we get closer to the season, BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out three different options that could happen in the 2021 season. We are going in numerical order, and have already completed over a dozen players (the list is at the bottom of the post). Today we look at Kam Arnold, a former safety who is moving over to a new position in 2021.
Arnold, who came to Boston College late in his the commitment process, pledging to then new head coach Jeff Hafley and his staff. The freshman was thrown right into the fire, playing in all eleven games for the Eagles last season. He played an important role for BC filling in at safety after injuries to Deon Jones and Mike Palmer.
Even though he was a safety last year, he moved over to linebacker in the spring of 2021. He has the physicalness to play either position, and with a glut of talent at safety, and questions at linebacker, Arnold will have an opportunity to play extensively this season.
Stellar
Kam Arnold is named one of the starting linebackers, and fills in extremely well for Hafley and his staff. With the speed of a safety, but the physicality of a linebacker, he gives the Eagles just what they need at the linebacker position. Sets himself up to be a starter in 2022.
Standard
Spot player at linebacker, getting snaps every game this upcoming season. Not a starter yet, but certainly puts himself in position to be that player in 2022.
Subpar
Arnold is lower on the depth chart, plays a few snaps here and there, but plays a smaller role in 2021.
