Jon Rothstein: 'Cincinnati is Back in National Relevance'
CINCINNATI — CBS Sports analyst Jon Rothstein is liking what Wes Miller is cooking in Clifton. He is all over the Bearcats' potential this coming season after they retained a handful of key players, and added Texas forward Dillon Mitchell.
Cincinnati is up to No. 21 in his preseason rankings, as it will be more surprising to see them left off those lists in the coming months than in years past.
"Fifth Third Arena will be as difficult to play in for any opposing team in any Big 12 venue," Rothstein said. "That's because Cincinnati, a program that has not played in the NCAA Tournament since 2019 is on track to play in the NCAA Tournament in 2025, for the first time under Wes Miller.
"Cincinnati has done something that doesn't get a great deal of attention this time of the year. It has retained its core nucleus. The Bearcats will bring back four veteran perimeter players. Also, another thing to keep in mind. Cincinnati got a major, major coup last week when Texas transfer Dillon Mitchell opted to play for the Bearcats. Cincinnati is back in national relevance. And Cincinnati is also right now in the Rothstein 45 up to number 21 nationally."
This roster is loaded top to bottom and figures to have the program in contention for a top-six NCAA Tournament seed throughout the campaign.
It'll be interesting to see how they navigate a 20-game conference schedule as the Big 12 changes again in 2024.
