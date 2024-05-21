All Bearcats

Jon Rothstein: 'Cincinnati is Back in National Relevance'

The Bearcats basketball squad made a big splash last week.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Wes Miller, right, talks with Cincinnati Bearcats guard Jizzle James
Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Wes Miller, right, talks with Cincinnati Bearcats guard Jizzle James / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
In this story:

CINCINNATI — CBS Sports analyst Jon Rothstein is liking what Wes Miller is cooking in Clifton. He is all over the Bearcats' potential this coming season after they retained a handful of key players, and added Texas forward Dillon Mitchell.

Cincinnati is up to No. 21 in his preseason rankings, as it will be more surprising to see them left off those lists in the coming months than in years past.

"Fifth Third Arena will be as difficult to play in for any opposing team in any Big 12 venue," Rothstein said. "That's because Cincinnati, a program that has not played in the NCAA Tournament since 2019 is on track to play in the NCAA Tournament in 2025, for the first time under Wes Miller. 

"Cincinnati has done something that doesn't get a great deal of attention this time of the year. It has retained its core nucleus. The Bearcats will bring back four veteran perimeter players. Also, another thing to keep in mind. Cincinnati got a major, major coup last week when Texas transfer Dillon Mitchell opted to play for the Bearcats. Cincinnati is back in national relevance. And Cincinnati is also right now in the Rothstein 45 up to number 21 nationally."

This roster is loaded top to bottom and figures to have the program in contention for a top-six NCAA Tournament seed throughout the campaign.

It'll be interesting to see how they navigate a 20-game conference schedule as the Big 12 changes again in 2024.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel on all things Bearcats athletics and Bearcat Blitz on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!

Make sure you bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more. 

You may also like:

Four-Star 2025 Cincinnati Target Mark Zackery IV Sets Commitment Date

2025 Athlete Charles Manga Recaps Cincinnati Bearcats Offer

Report: Date Revealed For 2024 Cincinnati-Xavier Crosstown Shootout

247Sports Ranks Cincinnati's Brendan Sorsby Among Bottom-Three Big 12 Starting Quarterbacks

Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Football Offers Five-Star 2026 Safety, Official Visits Trickling In

Cincinnati Lands UAB Wide Receiver Jamoi Mayes From Transfer Portal

Cincinnati Lands Transfer Commitment From Southeast Missouri State DT Harris Adams

Three-Star 2025 QB Zebulin Kinsey Staying Truthful To Cincinnati Bearcats Commitment

Look: New Heights Live at Fifth Third Arena With Joe Burrow, Desmond Ridder, and More

Cincinnati Misses on Transfer Commitment From Duke Forward Sean Stewart

Pinging The Portal: UTSA Forward Visiting Cincinnati, Sharpshooter Contacted

2025 Cincinnati Recruit Jayden Barr Talks Bearcats Visit

Look: Dontay Corleone Picked in First Round of Multiple Major 2025 Mock Drafts

Cincinnati Football Lands Pair of Transfer Commitments in Trenches

Recruiting Roundup: Three-Star WR Places Cincinnati in Top-10, Hoops Offers Five-Star 2027 Guard

Emory Jones, Daniel Grzesiak Get NFL Free Agent Contracts Following 2024 Draft

Former Bearcats Defensive Tackle Jowon Briggs Drafted By Cleveland Browns

2026 Quarterback Anthony Coellner Recaps Cincinnati Bearcats Visit

2025 Safety Jayden Barr Schedules Cincinnati Bearcats Official Visit

Report: Cincinnati's Matchup Revealed for Big East-Big 12 Battle

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like All Bearcats on Facebook: All Bearcats

Published
Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.