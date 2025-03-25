Pinging The Portal: Cincinnati Adds More Targets Amidst Record Spring Transfer Portal Opening Day

Camron McDowell, the 2nd highest scorer in DII (27.3PPG) is entering the transfer portal, he tells @greenlightbball.🔄



6’6” CG is a multi-dimensional scorer that can play on and off ball. He will have tons of interest from high & mid-majors across the country.



McDowell has… pic.twitter.com/l7xVt0JLO7