Pinging The Portal: Cincinnati Adds More Targets Amidst Record Spring Transfer Portal Opening Day
CINCINNATI — A record 600-plus players entered the college basketball transfer portal on Day One and Cincinnati reached out to more names in the process. We start with Greenlight Media reporting the team contacting Division II Northwestern Oklahoma State University guard Camron McDowell.
The redshirt junior has one season of eligibility left after ranking second in DII with 27.2 points per game to go with 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists last season. He has been at NOSU for the past two seasons after stints at Georgia, and Jacksonville State.
The 6-6 scorcher has other interest from Rutgers, Seton Hall, Colorado State, and more.
Next is interest in Valparaiso guard All Wright reported by On3's Joe Tipton. The 2024-25 Missouri Valley Conference Rookie of the Year averaged 15.5 points and 2.4 assists per game at 6-3, 180 pounds over the last few months.
Wright shot 38.3% from deep and 80.5% from the line in his freshman season and holds three more years of eligibility.
He's heard from other teams like Butler, Florida State, and Richmond.
We wrap this latest Pinging The Portal with interest in South Carolina Upstate guard Brit Harris. The Portal Report noted the involvement with Harris, a junior with one year of eligibility left.
He posted 11.6 points and 2.8 rebounds on 49% shooting overall (37.3% from deep) this past season. The 6-4, 170-pound guard has also heard from teams like Iowa State, SMU, and Lousiville.
