Miami (OH) transfer wing Kam Craft has scheduled the following visits, per his agent Adam Papas:



Dayton: March 31st

DePaul: April 12th



Craft is also receiving interest from Clemson, Oklahoma State, Florida State, Rutgers, Michigan, Cincinnati, Vanderbilt, and others. https://t.co/1qsAGfTUjd pic.twitter.com/8vAamOXsIh