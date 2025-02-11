All Bearcats

Podcast: Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball's Offensive Resurgence, Utah Preview

UC welcomes Utah to town tonight.

Russ Heltman

Feb 8, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats guard Jizzle James (2) dribbles against the Brigham Young Cougars in the first half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Feb 8, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats guard Jizzle James (2) dribbles against the Brigham Young Cougars in the first half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati basketball is turning the ship around as conference play starts winding down. 

Neil Meyer and I recap the 84-66 win over BYU and preview another revenge spot against Utah on Tuesday night. Check out the latest Bearcat Blitz below:

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.

