Report: Four-Star 2025 Cincinnati Target King Grace Sets Commitment Date

Cincinnati is looking for its first 2025 commitment.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats forward Ody Oguama (33) defends the basket in the second half of a college basketball game against the Bradley Braves during a second-round game of the National Invitation Tournament,, Saturday, March 23, 2024, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Bearcats forward Ody Oguama (33) defends the basket in the second half of a college basketball game against the Bradley Braves during a second-round game of the National Invitation Tournament,, Saturday, March 23, 2024, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati is in the final seven schools for four-star 2025 Waxahachie (Texas) guard King Grace as he announced a commitment date for this Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

He is down to LSU, Oklahoma, Mississippi State, Cincinnati, SMU, Texas A&M, and TCU from a list of 14 offers.

According to 247Sports, Grace is the 48th-ranked player nationally and the eighth-best shooting guard.

The 6-5, swing weapon has grown over the past year in size and game as he brings a well-rounded offensive package to the table.

Published
Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

