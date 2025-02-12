Watch: Wes Miller And More Dive Into Victory Over Utah
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati is back on the hunt for an NCAA Tournament spot this season following an 85-75 win over Utah Tuesday night.
Here from Wes Miller, Aziz Bandaogo, and Jizzle James following the key win:
