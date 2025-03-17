All Bearcats

CINCINNATI — Scott Satterfield and the Bearcats football team added a new role to the staff this offseason. Dr. Jason Stone is joining the staff as the program's first-ever director of sport science. 

He arrives from the Cincinnati Reds, where Stone was the applied sports science manager.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Jason Stone to our Cincinnati football program," Satterfield said in a press release. "I believe his ability to harness technology and interpret data in health and wellness will give us an advantage moving forward and keep our student-athlete experience on the cutting edge."

Stone is tasked with "the full integration of performance, training, and recovery over all facets of the program, developing individualized plans for each student-athlete. Stone will manage all data collection and analysis, including the use of Catapult, which captures every player's movement in practice and games," According to the release.

He is thrilled to be a Bearcat.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the Bearcats Football program and collaborate with an exceptional staff," Stone said in the release. "Our goal is to integrate data-driven insights through a fully aligned, collaborative approach across all departments. Our objective is to ensure that every athlete has the individualized tools and support needed to maximize their potential on and off the field."

The hiring marks another modern step forward for Cincinnati in its pursuit of Big 12 and national titles. Depth and health are paramount for season-long football success and Stone should help UC dial in those two factors even more while operating out of new facilities on campus starting this May.

Stone has also worked at Ohio State as a sport science researcher and got his doctorate at West Virginia.

