Former Bearcats Star Travis Kelce Sets Super-Bowl Record in Chiefs' Loss to Eagles

What a postseason career by the elite tight end.

Russ Heltman

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) reacts in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Travis Kelce made Super Bowl history on Sunday despite the Chiefs getting rolled over by the Philadelphia Eagles 40-22. The Kansas City tight end is now the NFL's all-time leader in Super Bowl catches after snagging four grabs in the blowout loss (35).

He eclipsed Jerry Rice's mark of 33, a player widely considered the greatest football player to ever live.

Kelce is now 3-2 all-time in Super Bowls as he wraps up his 12th NFL season.

Published
Russ Heltman
