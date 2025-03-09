PFF Names Luke Kandra to Top Interior Offensive Line NFL Prospects List
CINCINNATI — UC's top 2025 NFL Draft prospect got some love from Pro Football Focus this week. Bearcats guard Luke Kandra checked in as their fifth-ranked interior offensive lineman in the 2025 class.
Kandra just wrapped up the NFL Combine last weekend.
"Kandra's athleticism and measured approach to the game give him the floor of a solid zone scheme backup and an average starter’s ceiling," Trevor Sikkema wrote. "The end result will depend on his ability to play with better pad level and flexibility."
He was super impactful at UC, anchoring the interior of Cincinnati's protection unit for an eye-popping 1,698 snaps over his two seasons. From the 2023 Baylor game through this past campaign, Kandra never posted a single-game PFF grade below 63.5 overall.
The veteran mauler is ranked 144th on the consensus big board.
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more.
