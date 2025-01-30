Scott Satterfield Highlights Winter Transfer Haul, Needs Addressed
CINCINNATI — Scott Satterfield and a group of new transfers into the Bearcats football program met with the media on Thursday. The UC head coach is happy about the 15 additions and feels they addressed some clear needs, especially at running back and wide receiver.
Former Wisconsin rusher Tawee Walker joined the fold, as did four receivers.
"Walker's a guy who's very productive," Satterfield said. "He's played at Nippert. He was at Oklahoma and came out here and played that day and and then went to Wisconsin last year, and was very productive there, close to 900 yards rushing in the Big Ten. So he kind of really favors Corey Kiner. I mean, quite honestly, when he came in on his visit.
"He's 221 pounds, you know, at about 5-9. So very similar to Corey, you know, he wants to play around 215 so I think he'll probably end up maybe a little heavier than Corey, a great pass protector, but he can run. He runs hard. So I think he'll be very similar with that. So I'm excited about the running back room. Get (Evan) Pryor back. Who's one of the big play running backs throughout the country. And I think he could even have a more expanded role next year as well."
Cincinnati added eight players on offense, six on defense, and a new kicker in Stephen Rusnak. Yet the biggest boost came on the offensive perimeter as Brendan Sorsby helped reel in some receiving talents.
"Cyrus Allen's a guy. I mean, he can run. I mean, he can run, run," Satterfield said. "I think he could have a breakout year for him as well, Caleb Goodie. He was one of the fastest receivers last year in the country. I think it was fifth or sixth in the country, according to Catapult, you know, over 22 mph, close to 20-23 mph. We all know that we got to get to get faster out there at the wide receiver position.
"I feel like our receiver room really, really helped ourselves there with some speed there. That's really what we want to go after."
Now, the focus keeps shifting to winter workouts and eventually spring football in a little over one month. All with plenty of returning stars in the fold.
"We're proud of our staff, our recruiting staff and our coaches, to be able to build this team to where we are right now and now, it's just a matter of putting a lot of work in and continue to take this program to some great heights," Satterfield noted. "As we start next week, all our coaches will be off the road. We'll be back and we'll be able to work with them (current players), meet with them and start doing a lot more football type things, and so that's that's exciting as well to be able to see them up close and personal."
