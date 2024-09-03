Scott Satterfield Sheds Light on Dontay Corleone's Health Progress Entering Pitt Matchup
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats may have star defensive tackle Dontay Corleone on the field for this week's game against Pittsburgh. The Panthers head coach hinted at it on Monday, and UC head coach Scott Satterfield offered more insight on the evolving situation with Corleone slated to practice fully on Tuesday.
Corleone did not play in Week 1, as Cincinnati gave up 438 total yards and 20 points to Towson.
"That remains to be seen, right?" Satterfield said about how quickly he can get back to dominance. "We're going to take it day by day and to see how practice goes today, and as we go throughout the rest of the week. Still gonna be a day to day thing. But I do know he's worked really hard. Done the 11-on-11 work, but he's worked individually on some pads and working his hands, and his feet and all the different things. I mean, that's not real football, as we know, but he's been playing it for most of his life. So I feel like he'll be able to step right in and be able to go."
Cincinnati is light in size at nose tackle right now, with Harris Adams offering adequate beef, but limited snaps on Saturday (Defense-best 81.9 PFF Grade on 10 snaps). Getting Corleone back for any snap diet (limited or full) would be massive for this tight Pitt matchup.
Cincinnati is a 43.1% underdog on ESPN's Matchup Predictor.
“Dontay has really worked hard to get to this point, and we are excited to have him back,” head coach Scott Satterfield said in the release announcing Corleone's full practice return. “Despite being limited, he has stepped up as a team leader and maintained a steadying influence on the team. We are grateful to our medical staff for implementing a plan that will allow Dontay to play. We will continue to closely monitor him. We are thrilled he is healthy and ready to come back.”
