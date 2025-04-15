'Very Excited To Be In This Spot' - Former Cincinnati Star Luke Kandra Discusses Local Bengals Workout, NFL Chances
CINCINNATI — Double-digit Bearcats worked out in front of the Bengals's scouts on Tuesday for one final push to get drafted to the NFL in 2025. Luke Kandra was a part of the group and discussed his draft journey with the media.
Kandra is the only Bearcat that's a virtual lock to get selected this cycle. He is ranked 175th on the consensus big board and 16th among interior offensive linemen.
"A team will get someone who's really just fired up to be there, who wants to work, be the best he can be, and help the team win," Kandra said about what he's bringing to his next football team.
The 6-4, 323-pound mauler only allowed one sack over 24 games at Cincinnati, earning All-Big 12 first-team honors this past season.
"I live 10 minutes from here. I mean, it would be amazing to be here. I'm very excited to be in this spot to play for any organization."
Check out his full media comments from CLNS's Mike Petraglia:
