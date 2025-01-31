Watch: Dontay Corleone Squats Big Number in Bearcats' Weight Room
CINCINNATI — It's gains season for the Bearcats football team.
Check out star defensive tackle Dontay Corleone squatting 475 pounds in the Cincinnati weight room:
