Look: Pair of Former Cincinnati Athletes Named to Big 12 Alumni Council

This is a new venture from the Big 12.

Russ Heltman

Jan 9, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; The Big 12 Conference logo is seen during warmups as Cincinnati Bearcats guard Dan Skillings Jr. drives to the basket before a game against the Texas Longhorns at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats have two former athletes on the Big 12's new alumni council announced this week: Olympic volleyball player Jordan Thompson and former MLB great Kevin Youkilis.

“The Big 12 Conference is home to thousands of student-athlete alumni who have had great success on and off the field following their time on campus,” said Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark. “As we enter into a new chapter as a 16-team league, the insights and perspectives of the Big 12 Alumni Council will be an incredible resource.”

The Big 12 Alumni Council is made up of 32 former student-athletes from men’s and women’s programs across the Big 12. 

"The Council was created to leverage the experience and expertise of some of the Big 12’s most notable student-athlete alumni as the Conference enters a new era," a release stated. "These alumni will provide guidance and insights surrounding a variety of topics, including brand building, athlete relations, storytelling, digital content and much more."

