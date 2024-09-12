All Bearcats

Podcast: Cincinnati Adds French Forward Halvine Dzellat, Previewing Miami (OH)

Some intersting news for Cincinnati hoops.

Russ Heltman

The Cincinnati Bearcats defeated the Miami (Oh) Redhawks 38-17 in the 126th Battle for the Victory Bell on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at Paycor Stadium. Cincinnati Bearcats Football Vs Miami Redhawks Sept 17 2022
CINCINNATI — The page has turned to Miami (OH) as the Battle for the Victory Bell awaits Cincinnati football this weekend. Neil Meyer and I previewed that and reacted to UC basketball's late international addition to the 2024 class, Halvine Dzellat.

