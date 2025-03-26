All Bearcats

Report: Xavier Hiring New Mexico's Richard Pitino as Next Head Men's Basketball Coach

James Rapien

Mar 21, 2025; Cleveland, OH, USA; New Mexico Lobos head coach Richard Pitino reacts in the first half against the Marquette Golden Eagles during the NCAA Tournament First Round at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Mar 21, 2025; Cleveland, OH, USA; New Mexico Lobos head coach Richard Pitino reacts in the first half against the Marquette Golden Eagles during the NCAA Tournament First Round at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

CINCINNATI — The Crosstown Shootout is going to look a lot different in 2025.

Xavier is finalizing a deal that will make Richard Pitino their next head coach according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Pitino led New Mexico to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. They won their opening round matchup against Marquette 75-66, before falling to No. 2 seed Michigan State 71-63.

Pitino takes over a Xavier program that made it to the NCAA Tournament after beating Texas in the first four. They lost to Illinois in the first round and Sean Miller left for Texas two days later.

The 42-year-old Pitino posted a 88-49 record in four seasons at New Mexico. Prior to that he spent eight seasons at Minnesota, where he posted a 141-123 record.

Pitino coming to Xavier also means he'll coach against his dad Rick Pitino at least twice per season. Rick is the head coach of St. John's.

James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals, Reds and Bearcats On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and has spent a decade covering Cincinnati sports. He's the author of Enter The Jungle, a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals. Prior to joining SI, Rapien was a host and producer at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati.

