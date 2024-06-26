Look: Cincinnati Football's 2025 Recruiting Class Ranked Outside Top-40 Nationally
CINCINNATI — The 2025 football recruiting classes nationwide are starting to cement as we get deeper into the summer. Cincinnati has cracked the latest top-40 class ranking list from ESPN with their class of 16 commits, but are outside the top-40 when averaging all major sites.
Four-star wide receiver Mikkel Skinner leads the group at No. 34 on ESPN.
"Mikkel Skinner is one of several promising under-the-radar Bearcats prospects," Craig Haubert wrote. "A versatile player, he has been utilized as a tight end, running back, and kick returner in high school. Skinner tested well on the camp circuit this spring. On the field, he displays good hands and body control. Skinner rushed for over 500 yards as a junior while racking up over 500 yards receiving.
"On defense, Erik Gayle impressed us on film as an edge defender with good explosiveness and a physical style of play. He added a fourth star with a strong camp performance, backing up what we saw on film. Gayle gives Cincinnati a promising defender once they further develop his frame. High three-star running back Zion Johnson can quickly hit top speed and exploit daylight as a runner."
Looking around the rest of the major services, Cincinnati is hovering in the 30s to 50s: 247Sports (39th), ESPN (34th), Rivals (58th), On3 (44th), and the national average (43.75).
