Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Football Offers Multiple Four-Star Talents Entering February
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati football coaches are wrapping up a week on the road and have produced another group of offers entering the weekend. We start with an offer for three-star 2026 cornerback Chase Geter out of Stone Bridge (Virginia).
According to 247Sports, Geter is the 646th-ranked player nationally and the 53rd-ranked cornerback.
The 6-foot, 185-pound talent holds 17 other offers from schools like Duke and Michigan State. Check out his highlights here.
Next, we have an offer for a three-star 2026 safety Messiah Tilson out of Guilford (Illinois).
According to 247Sports, Tilson is the 26th-best safety nationally and the seventh-best player in Illinois.
The 6-2, 165-pound talent holds 12 offers from schools like Iowa State and Kansas. Check out his highlights here.
Cincinnati also offered four-star 2026 wide receiver Bubba Frazier out of Benedictine Military School (Georgia).
According to ESPN, Frazier is the 211th-ranked player nationally and the 32nd-ranked wide receiver.
The 5-10, 165-pound burner holds 15 other offers from schools like Arkansas and Auburn. Check out his highlights here.
An unranked offer went out to Lockport Township (Illinois) safety Colton Benaitis.
The 6-1, 185-pound talent holds one other offer from Toledo. Check out his highlights here.
The next offer went out to three-star 2026 defensive tackle JJ Finch out of Warren Central (Indiana).
According to 247Sports, Finch is the 506th-ranked player nationally and the 49th-best defensive tackle.
The 6-3, 260-pound talent holds 24 offers from schools like Illinois and Indiana. Check out his highlights here.
Cincinnati is also showing interest in four-star 2026 running back Favour Akih out of Rutherford B Hayes (Ohio). Offering him this week.
According to 247Sports, Akih is the 106th-ranked player nationally and the 12th-best running back. The 6-foot, 190-pound talent holds 19 other offers from schools like Iowa State and Michigan State.
Check out his highlights here.
Rolling to an offer for unranked 2027 Milton (Georgia) wide receiver Jordan Carrasquillo.
The 6-2, 185-pound talent holds two other offers from Kentucky and Indiana. Check out his highlights here.
The Roundup closes with an offer to unranked Martin Luther King (Michigan) safety Jaidon Windom.
The 6-1, 170-pound talent holds eight offers from schools like Buffalo and Kent State. Check out his highlights here.
