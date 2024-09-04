All Bearcats

Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Welcoming Four-Star Forward TJ Crumble For Weekend Visit

The Bearcats football team battles Pitt at home this weekend.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Wes Miller instructs the team in the second half of a college basketball game against the Bradley Braves during a second-round game of the National Invitation Tournament,, Saturday, March 23, 2024, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Wes Miller instructs the team in the second half of a college basketball game against the Bradley Braves during a second-round game of the National Invitation Tournament,, Saturday, March 23, 2024, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

CINCINNATI — A bevy of news to get to on the basketball and football recruiting trail. We start the roundup with an offer for four-star 2026 forward Chris Washington Jr. out of Village Charter School (Florida). he visited Cincinnati unofficially this past weekend and got the offer.

According to 247Sports, Washington is the 30th-ranked player nationally and the 12th-best small forward. The 6-7 talent holds 11 other offers from schools like Alabama and Auburn.

Sticking on the hardwood, Cincinnati is welcoming four-star 2026 forward TJ Crumble for an unofficial visit this weekend.

Recruits Zone broke the news as Crumble is ranked 42nd nationally on 247Sports, and 15th among small forwards.

He's gotten major interest from UC after they offered him last July. The 6-7, 180-pound player holds 17 offers from schools like Michigan and Illinois.

They are also getting an unofficial visit from unranked 2026 forward Jordan Bender. He holds one offer from Oklahoma State.

Cincinnati also offered three-star 2026 linebacker JJ Bush out of Theodore (Alabama).

According to 247Sports, Bush is the 50th-best linebacker nationally and the 19th-best player in Alabama.

The 6-3, 206-pound talent holds four other offers from Missouri, Boston College, Jackson State, and Tulane. Check out his highlights here.

We roll to an offer for three-star 2025 offensive tackle Dennis Uzochukwu out of Discovery High School (Georgia).

According to 247Sports, Uzochukwuis is ranked 1,675th nationally and 130th among offensive tackles. He is committed to Georgia State and holds seven other offers besides UC.

The 6-6, 280-pound tackle committed to GSU on July 5. Check out his highlights here.

We close with an offer for 2025 defensive tackle Cordarril McAfee out of Elkhart (Indiana).

The 6-5, 295-pound nose tackle is not ranked on a major service and holds one other FBS offer from Bowling Green.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel on all things Bearcats athletics and Bearcat Blitz on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.

You may also like:

Watch: Behind The Scenes Look At Cincinnati's Win Over Towson

Pittsburgh Coach Pat Narduzzi Gives Playing Prediction For Dontay Corleone

Look: Cincinnati Quarterback Brendan Sorsby Wins Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

Betting Odds: Cincinnati Slight Favorites Over Pittsburgh

Look: PFF Grades From Cincinnati's Week 1 Win Over Towson

Three Down Look: Cincinnati Beats Towson To Open 2024 Regular Season

Cincinnati Earns Commitment From 2025 Tight End DaMari Witherspoon

Scott Satterfield Updates Dontay Corleone's Availability as First Game Approaches

Former Cincinnati Assistant Josh Loeffler Praises Wes Miller's Player Relations

Look: Multiple Bearcats Make 2024 NFL Rosters Following Final Cuts

The Action Network Declares Cincinnati Second-Most Underrated Football Program Of CFP Era

Cincinnati Football 2024 Game-By-Game Predictions Part One

Scott Satterfield Dives Into Starting QB Decision: 'Gives us a Great Situation'

PFF Ranks Brendan Sorsby Outside Top-50 Power Conference Quarterbacks

Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Football Team Announces 2024 Captains

Six Cincinnati Bearcats Named to 2025 Senior Bowl Watchlist

Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Welcoming Four-Star Talents For Fall Visits

Report: Travis Kelce to Appear in Two Hollywood Movies as Star Shines Brighter

Watch: Tyson Veidt, Corey Kiner, and Kam Wilson Speak After UC Football Practice

Watch: Former Bearcats Quarterback Emory Jones Throws NFL Preseason Touchdown

Xzavier Henderson Bought JUGS Machine to Improve Game This Offseason

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like All Bearcats on Facebook: All Bearcats

Published
Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/Recruiting