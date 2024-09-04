Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Welcoming Four-Star Forward TJ Crumble For Weekend Visit
CINCINNATI — A bevy of news to get to on the basketball and football recruiting trail. We start the roundup with an offer for four-star 2026 forward Chris Washington Jr. out of Village Charter School (Florida). he visited Cincinnati unofficially this past weekend and got the offer.
According to 247Sports, Washington is the 30th-ranked player nationally and the 12th-best small forward. The 6-7 talent holds 11 other offers from schools like Alabama and Auburn.
Sticking on the hardwood, Cincinnati is welcoming four-star 2026 forward TJ Crumble for an unofficial visit this weekend.
Recruits Zone broke the news as Crumble is ranked 42nd nationally on 247Sports, and 15th among small forwards.
He's gotten major interest from UC after they offered him last July. The 6-7, 180-pound player holds 17 offers from schools like Michigan and Illinois.
They are also getting an unofficial visit from unranked 2026 forward Jordan Bender. He holds one offer from Oklahoma State.
Cincinnati also offered three-star 2026 linebacker JJ Bush out of Theodore (Alabama).
According to 247Sports, Bush is the 50th-best linebacker nationally and the 19th-best player in Alabama.
The 6-3, 206-pound talent holds four other offers from Missouri, Boston College, Jackson State, and Tulane. Check out his highlights here.
We roll to an offer for three-star 2025 offensive tackle Dennis Uzochukwu out of Discovery High School (Georgia).
According to 247Sports, Uzochukwuis is ranked 1,675th nationally and 130th among offensive tackles. He is committed to Georgia State and holds seven other offers besides UC.
The 6-6, 280-pound tackle committed to GSU on July 5. Check out his highlights here.
We close with an offer for 2025 defensive tackle Cordarril McAfee out of Elkhart (Indiana).
The 6-5, 295-pound nose tackle is not ranked on a major service and holds one other FBS offer from Bowling Green.
