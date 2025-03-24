Recruiting Roundup: Visits Lining Up As Cincinnati Football Returns From Spring Break
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats football team is back from spring break with plenty of potential football recruits locking in official visits and more. We start this Recruiting Roundup with an official visit from three-star 2026 South Fayette (Pennsylvania) edge rusher Anthony Charles. He is coming to Cincinnati on June 7.
According to 247Sports, Charles is the 624th-ranked player nationally and the 59th-best edge rusher.
The 6-5, 185-pound talent holds eight offers from schools like Syracuse and Penn State. Cincinnati offered him on Feb. 4. Check out his highlights here.
Next is a visit from unranked 2027 offensive tackle Ethan Posey out of Lockport Township (Illinois).
The 6-5, 290-pound tackle holds one offer from Toledo. Check out his highlights here.
Cincinnati is also getting an official visit from three-star 2026 Evans (Florida) running back Li'Darious Pryor on June 7.
According to 247Sports, Pryor is the 932nd-best player nationally and the 62nd-best running back. The 5-11, 205-pound talent holds 24 offers from schools like App State and Florida Atlantic.
Check out his highlights here. Cincinnati offered him on Jan. 16.
Another visit is lined up with 2027 unranked quarterback Ben Musser out of Prince Avenue Christian School (Georgia) on April 18.
He holds eight other offers outside of Cincinnati at 6-2, 190 pounds, including schools like Nebraska and Georgia State.
Check out his highlights here.
We close the roundup with an official visit from three-star 2026 tight end Marcus Monroe out of North Raleigh Christian Academy (North Carolina) on June 13.
According to 247Sports, Monroe is ranked 79th among athletes and 35th among North Carolina players. He holds six other offers besides UC from schools like Delaware and Coastal Carolina.
