Three-Star 2025 OL Robert Smith Discusses Cincinnati Official Visit
CINCINNATI — Robert Smith just wrapped his UC official visit. He's a three-star offensive tackle prospect in the 2025 recruiting class who currently attends Villa-Angela St. Joesph High School in Cleveland. The 6-4, 290-pound offensive lineman took some time to sit with Bearcats Talk over the weekend to discuss his official visit.
Smith is ranked 107th among interior lineman on 247Sports and 69th in Ohio.
"The visit was great. You could really feel the love and hospitality surrounding the program," Smith Told Bearcats Talk. "It was an amazing weekend in Cincinnati. I was blown away by the amazing academics that Cincinnati has to offer. The staff at Cincinnati is amazing, you could truly feel how genuine the coaches and players are while I was on my visit. When I think of Cincinnati and their program, I think of an amazing program with a lot of leaders. They have a motto called E.A.T (Effort, Attitude and Toughness) and man do they really stand on that motto. They will develop you into the best player you can be and their track record over the last few seasons backs that up."
Smith told Bearcats Talk that he has been in contact with Cincinnati offensive line coach Nic Cardwell, his lead recruiter throughout the recruting process.
"Coach Cardwell, that is my guy. He treats me like family." Smith told Bearcats Talk. "He is a very legit coach and wants the absolute best for his players, but he is also such a genuine guy as well. He sets a standard for his players to succeed on and off the field and that is what sticks out to me the most.
"I say my game is very versatile. I can play anywhere on the offensive line, as well as the defensive line and still find ways to produce and be successful. Cincinnati most defiantly is a top school in my recruiting process. I plan to wrap up my visits after my trip to Boston College this upcoming weekend."
Smith said he will take some time following his visit to Boston College and then sit down with his family to discuss where he would like to continue his career.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel on all things Bearcats athletics and Bearcat Blitz on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!
Make sure you bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.
You may also like:
Report: Cincinnati-Dayton 2024 Game Date Revealed
David DeJulius With Big Praise for Wes Miller and the Direction of Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball
Watch: EA Sports College Football 25 Gameplay Demo
Scott Satterfield on 2024 Offseason, Team Mentality Change: 'Got to Have Guys That Want to be in The Fire'
Look: Game Times Revealed For Cincinnati Bearcats 2024 Football Season
The Athletic Ranks Cincinnati Among Top 25 Teams Ahead of 2024-25 Season
Look: Bearcats Land Five Seed in Latest ESPN Bracketology
Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Welcoming Three-Star Visitor Robert Smith
Cincinnati Bearcats Officially Announce Dillon Mitchell Addition
Report: Cincinnati Guard CJ Fredrick Returning For 2024-25 Season
Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Have New Jordan Brand Lockers
Travis Kelce Acting in FX Horror Show: 'I Feel Like an Amateur'
Four-Star 2025 Cincinnati Target Mark Zackery IV Sets Commitment Date
2025 Athlete Charles Manga Recaps Cincinnati Bearcats Offer
Report: Date Revealed For 2024 Cincinnati-Xavier Crosstown Shootout
247Sports Ranks Cincinnati's Brendan Sorsby Among Bottom-Three Big 12 Starting Quarterbacks
Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Football Offers Five-Star 2026 Safety, Official Visits Trickling In
Cincinnati Lands UAB Wide Receiver Jamoi Mayes From Transfer Portal
Cincinnati Lands Transfer Commitment From Southeast Missouri State DT Harris Adams
Three-Star 2025 QB Zebulin Kinsey Staying Truthful To Cincinnati Bearcats Commitment
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!
Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like All Bearcats on Facebook: All Bearcats