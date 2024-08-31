Watch: Brendan Sorsby Scores First TD of Cincinnati Career
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats struck on the opening drive of the 2024 season with a well-balanced march that ended on a two-yard TD run by Brendan Sorsby.
Check out the new starter's first score at Cincinnati with video from WCPO's Caleb Noe.
