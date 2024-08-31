All Bearcats

Watch: Brendan Sorsby Scores First TD of Cincinnati Career

The Bearcats struck first.

Russ Heltman

UC Bearcats hold a scrimmage at Nippert Stadium on Friday August 16, 2024. QB Brendan Sorsby throws a pass.
UC Bearcats hold a scrimmage at Nippert Stadium on Friday August 16, 2024. QB Brendan Sorsby throws a pass. / Phil Didion/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats struck on the opening drive of the 2024 season with a well-balanced march that ended on a two-yard TD run by Brendan Sorsby.

Check out the new starter's first score at Cincinnati with video from WCPO's Caleb Noe.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel on all things Bearcats athletics and Bearcat Blitz on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.

You may also like:

Cincinnati Bearcats Football Keys To The Game: Towson Tigers

Cincinnati Earns Commitment From 2025 Tight End DaMari Witherspoon

Scott Satterfield Updates Dontay Corleone's Availability as First Game Approaches

Former Cincinnati Assistant Josh Loeffler Praises Wes Miller's Player Relations

Look: Multiple Bearcats Make 2024 NFL Rosters Following Final Cuts

The Action Network Declares Cincinnati Second-Most Underrated Football Program Of CFP Era

Cincinnati Football 2024 Game-By-Game Predictions Part One

Scott Satterfield Dives Into Starting QB Decision: 'Gives us a Great Situation'

PFF Ranks Brendan Sorsby Outside Top-50 Power Conference Quarterbacks

Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Football Team Announces 2024 Captains

Six Cincinnati Bearcats Named to 2025 Senior Bowl Watchlist

Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Welcoming Four-Star Talents For Fall Visits

Report: Travis Kelce to Appear in Two Hollywood Movies as Star Shines Brighter

Watch: Tyson Veidt, Corey Kiner, and Kam Wilson Speak After UC Football Practice

Watch: Former Bearcats Quarterback Emory Jones Throws NFL Preseason Touchdown

Xzavier Henderson Bought JUGS Machine to Improve Game This Offseason

Watch: Indoor Performance Center Construction Tour

Look: Multiple Outlets Name Cincinnati Guard Luke Kandra as Preseason All-American

Watch: Scott Satterfield And More Discuss Second 2024 Fall Camp Scrimmage

Look: Bearcats Quarterback Brendan Sorsby Named to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watchlist

Takeaways From Cincinnati Football's First Fall Camp Scrimmage

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like All Bearcats on Facebook: All Bearcats

Published |Modified
Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.