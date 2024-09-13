2025 Georgia Tech Commit Derry Norris Will Reportedly Visit Miami This Weekend
Georgia Tech won a huge recruiting battle over fellow ACC school Miami this summer when they landed three-star defensive tackle Derry Norris. Norris plays at Spruce Creek High School in Florida and he also had offers from Purdue, Minnesota, Alabama, Arkansas, Louisville, LSU, and others. It looks like Georgia Tech is going to have to continue to battle Miami though, as Norris is reportedly going to be at Miami this weekend to see the Hurricanes play Ball State.
Georgia Tech currently has the No. 18 class in the country and it has been a strong period on the recruiting trail for Brent Key and his staff, but with strong recruiting comes having to hold off other big time schools.
Our own Najeh Wilkins wrote this about Norris shortly after he committed to Georgia Tech:
"Norris had a dominant junior season finishing with 70.5 tackles, 20 QB pressures, 13 tackles for loss, and 9.5 sacks. Norris also competed in track and field throwing events and posted a 37-10.5 effort in shot put as a sophomore, per 247Sports. This year he did more running for his high school team in the 4X100 event showcasing his speed during the track season.
In terms of what he can bring to Georgia Tech, Norris is a disruptive interior defender who wins a lot of one-on-ones. He is not flashy with his moves but he doesn't need to be. Norris has mastered using his hands and dipping under offensive linemen to get into the backfield. His pursuit in the run game is excellent and he gobbles up ball carriers in an instant. Norris is great at block-shedding and not letting the ball carrier get started upfield.
Another thing to note when watching his film is that he never quits on the play. He is constantly moving and doesn’t stop until the whistle is blown. You see several plays in his Hudl film where he is chasing down the quarterback or ball carrier and making a stop. He gives his full effort every play. "
2025 Georgia Tech commitments
Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl
Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller
Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson
Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson
Three-star Safety Rasean Dinkins
Three-star Running Back JP Powell
Three-Star Safety Fenix Felton
Three-Star Athlete Jamauri Brice
Three-Star Tight end Connor Roush
Three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay
Three-Star Tight End Kevin Roche
Three-Star Safety Jayden Barr
Three-Star Running Back Isaiah Groves
Three-Star Offensive Lineman Xavier Canales
Three-Star Defensive Tackle Kamron Cullins
Three-Star Athlete Cal Faulkner
Three-Star Defensive Tackle Derry Norris
Four-Star offenisve tackle Damola Ajidahun
Five Star Offensive tackle Josh Petty
Four-Star Defensive Tackle Christian Garrett