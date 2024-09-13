All Yellow Jackets

2025 Georgia Tech Commit Derry Norris Will Reportedly Visit Miami This Weekend

Norris chose the Yellow Jackets over the Hurricanes, but will be giving Miami another look

Jackson Caudell

2025 Prospect Derry Norris
2025 Prospect Derry Norris / 247Sports/Andrew Ivins

Georgia Tech won a huge recruiting battle over fellow ACC school Miami this summer when they landed three-star defensive tackle Derry Norris. Norris plays at Spruce Creek High School in Florida and he also had offers from Purdue, Minnesota, Alabama, Arkansas, Louisville, LSU, and others. It looks like Georgia Tech is going to have to continue to battle Miami though, as Norris is reportedly going to be at Miami this weekend to see the Hurricanes play Ball State.

Georgia Tech currently has the No. 18 class in the country and it has been a strong period on the recruiting trail for Brent Key and his staff, but with strong recruiting comes having to hold off other big time schools.

Our own Najeh Wilkins wrote this about Norris shortly after he committed to Georgia Tech:

"Norris had a dominant junior season finishing with 70.5 tackles, 20 QB pressures, 13 tackles for loss, and 9.5 sacks. Norris also competed in track and field throwing events and posted a 37-10.5 effort in shot put as a sophomore, per 247Sports. This year he did more running for his high school team in the 4X100 event showcasing his speed during the track season.  

In terms of what he can bring to Georgia Tech, Norris is a disruptive interior defender who wins a lot of one-on-ones. He is not flashy with his moves but he doesn't need to be. Norris has mastered using his hands and dipping under offensive linemen to get into the backfield. His pursuit in the run game is excellent and he gobbles up ball carriers in an instant. Norris is great at block-shedding and not letting the ball carrier get started upfield. 

Another thing to note when watching his film is that he never quits on the play. He is constantly moving and doesn’t stop until the whistle is blown. You see several plays in his Hudl film where he is chasing down the quarterback or ball carrier and making a stop. He gives his full effort every play. "

2025 Georgia Tech commitments

Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl

Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller

Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson

Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson

Three-star Safety Rasean Dinkins

Three-star Running Back JP Powell

Three-Star Safety Fenix Felton

Three-Star Athlete Jamauri Brice

Three-Star Tight end Connor Roush

Three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay

Three-Star Tight End Kevin Roche

Three-Star Safety Jayden Barr

Three-Star Running Back Isaiah Groves

Three-Star Offensive Lineman Xavier Canales

Three-Star Defensive Tackle Kamron Cullins

Three-Star Athlete Cal Faulkner

Three-Star Defensive Tackle Derry Norris

Four-Star offenisve tackle Damola Ajidahun

Five Star Offensive tackle Josh Petty

Four-Star Defensive Tackle Christian Garrett

Published
Jackson Caudell

JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

Home/Football Recruiting