Georgia Tech Recruiting: Three-Star Safety Fenix Felton Officially Signs With the Yellow Jackets
Georgia Tech has officially signed Fenix Felton, a three-star safety prospect who played his high school football at Eagles Landing Christian in Georgia. Felton committed to the Yellow Jackets back in June and has stuck with his commitment. According to the 247Sports Composite, Felton is the No. 457 prospect in the country, the No. 41 safety in the country, and the No. 59 player in the state of Georgia. His other offers include Charlotte, Georgia Southern, Coastal Carolina, Indiana, and Georgia State among others. Felton became the 15th prospect to sign with Georgia Tech this morning.
Felton spoke with Najeh Wilkins earlier in the recruiting process about his offer from Georgia Tech, his relationship with defensive back Cory Peoples, and more.
“Receiving a Georgia Tech offer means a lot to me, my family, and my recruitment! This process shared with my family has truly been a blessing definitely knowing the hard work it required since the age of 4. What I like about the program is the educational opportunities, the urgency instilled in the players, and their desire to compete day in and day out,” said Felton.
Felton also built a strong relationship with defensive back coach Cory Peoples.
“Seeing Coach Peoples live in action really showed me his leadership and his love for coaching! He also demonstrated many other great qualities on the phone, starting a great relationship between him and me,” said Felton.
"Felton was a frequent visitor on campus for the Yellow Jackets. He took a visit back on Elite Junior Day in March and was on campus for an official visit the first week it kicked off. Felton blew up in recruiting this spring exceeding double-digit offers and various P4 programs interested in him.
As far as Felton as a player, he has great size at 6'2 and 195 pounds. He plays for Eagles Landing Christian in McDonough, Georgia, and had a great 2023 season. He played on both sides of the ball. Offensively, he rushed for 247 yards and two touchdowns. As a receiver, he had 31 catches for 489 yards and eight touchdowns. He also returned kicks on punts and kickoffs. In total, he had 1,143 all-purpose yards and 10 touchdowns.
His best game on the offensive side of the ball came against Callaway where he had nearly as many catches as touchdowns. Felton finished the game with four catches for 155 yards and 3 touchdowns averaging 39 yards per catch. Those great skills offensively translate to the opposite side of the ball and are part of what makes him special.
Defensively, Felton had 90 tackles, five interceptions, a fumble recovery, and a sack. He played his best football down the stretch. He had four games in 2023 where he had 10+ tackles in a game including three of the final five games. He is a long-rangy safety with excellent instincts that can make game-changing plays. Felton will be a great asset to the Yellow Jacket program as Georgia Tech continues to build an excellent 2025 class."
2025 Georgia Tech Commits Who Have Officially Signed
2. Three Star DB Elgin Sessions
4. Three Star OT Xavier Canales
9. Four-Star Cornerback Dalen Penson
11. Three-Star OL Jimmy Bryson
12. Four-Star OL Peyton Joseph
13. Three-Star WR Cal Faulkner
14. Three-Star WR Jamauri Brice
15. Three-Star DB Fenix Felton
