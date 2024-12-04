All Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech Recruiting: Three-Star Tight End Connor Roush Officially Signs With the Yellow Jackets

Roush committed to Georgia Tech in the summer and is now officially a Yellow Jacket

Jackson Caudell

2024 Georgia Tech tight end signee Connor Roush
2024 Georgia Tech tight end signee Connor Roush / Hud

Three-Star Tight End Connor Roush has been committed to Georgia Tech since June and is now officially a member of the program. Roush, who plays his high school football at Wesleyan School (GA), is a three-star prospect according to 247Sports and is ranked as the No. 1500 player in the country, the No. 120 athlete, and the No. 167 player in the state of Georgia. Roush committed to Georgia Tech over offers from Air Force, Penn, Wofford, and Yale. He is the 18th prospect to officially sign with Georgia Tech this morning.

Our own Najeh Wilkins wrote this about Roush when he committed to Georgia Tech back in the summer:

"A few things to note about Connor is that he won first place in his region for shot put at his high school Wesleyan with a 46-9 mark. 

He played a lot of defensive end this past season for Wesleyan. Roush is great at setting the edge in the running game and not allowing playmakers to escape his grasp. He takes good angles and very rarely misses tackles. He’s disruptive and causes a lot of havoc that results in turnovers for his team. When he can’t get to the quarterback, he has great awareness to get his hands up and deflect the football. 

He was named first-team all-region on defence by Georgia High School Football Daily. In 2023, he finished with 46 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, eight sacks, and two forced fumbles. Offensively, he had six catches for 56 yards and a touchdown. 

It will be interesting to see what he plays at the next level. Roush seems like a natural fit on the defensive line and could be a high-end starter. He has great athleticism and instincts that allow him to be a difference-maker but he is being recruited as a tight end."

2025 Georgia Tech Commits Who Have Officially Signed

1. Three Star DE Andre Fuller

2. Three Star DB Elgin Sessions

3. Three Star DT Derry Norris

4. Three Star OT Xavier Canales

5. Three Star TE Kevin Roche

6. Three-Star OL Kevin Peay

7. Three-Star DB Jayden Barr

8. Four-Star DB Tae Harris

9. Four-Star Cornerback Dalen Penson

10. Four-Star RB JP Powell

11. Three-Star OL Jimmy Bryson

12. Four-Star OL Peyton Joseph

13. Three-Star WR Cal Faulkner

14. Three-Star WR Jamauri Brice

15. Three-Star DB Fenix Felton

16. Four-Star Defensive Tackle Christian Garrett

17. Three-Star DT Blake Belin

18. Three-Star TE Connor Roush

Jackson Caudell
