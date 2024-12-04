Georgia Tech Recruiting: Three-Star Tight End Connor Roush Officially Signs With the Yellow Jackets
Three-Star Tight End Connor Roush has been committed to Georgia Tech since June and is now officially a member of the program. Roush, who plays his high school football at Wesleyan School (GA), is a three-star prospect according to 247Sports and is ranked as the No. 1500 player in the country, the No. 120 athlete, and the No. 167 player in the state of Georgia. Roush committed to Georgia Tech over offers from Air Force, Penn, Wofford, and Yale. He is the 18th prospect to officially sign with Georgia Tech this morning.
Our own Najeh Wilkins wrote this about Roush when he committed to Georgia Tech back in the summer:
"A few things to note about Connor is that he won first place in his region for shot put at his high school Wesleyan with a 46-9 mark.
He played a lot of defensive end this past season for Wesleyan. Roush is great at setting the edge in the running game and not allowing playmakers to escape his grasp. He takes good angles and very rarely misses tackles. He’s disruptive and causes a lot of havoc that results in turnovers for his team. When he can’t get to the quarterback, he has great awareness to get his hands up and deflect the football.
He was named first-team all-region on defence by Georgia High School Football Daily. In 2023, he finished with 46 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, eight sacks, and two forced fumbles. Offensively, he had six catches for 56 yards and a touchdown.
It will be interesting to see what he plays at the next level. Roush seems like a natural fit on the defensive line and could be a high-end starter. He has great athleticism and instincts that allow him to be a difference-maker but he is being recruited as a tight end."
2025 Georgia Tech Commits Who Have Officially Signed
2. Three Star DB Elgin Sessions
4. Three Star OT Xavier Canales
9. Four-Star Cornerback Dalen Penson
11. Three-Star OL Jimmy Bryson
12. Four-Star OL Peyton Joseph
13. Three-Star WR Cal Faulkner
14. Three-Star WR Jamauri Brice
15. Three-Star DB Fenix Felton
16. Four-Star Defensive Tackle Christian Garrett
17. Three-Star DT Blake Belin
18. Three-Star TE Connor Roush
