Georgia Tech Recruiting: Four-Star Defensive Tackle Christian Garrett Officially Signs With the Yellow Jackets
One of Georgia Tech's biggest flips of the 2025 cycle has now signed with the Yellow Jackets. After initially committing to Georgia this summer, Brent Key was able to flip four-star defensive tackle Christian Garrett from the Bulldogs and bring him into the 2025 class for Georgia Tech. Garrett was the 16th prospect to officially sign with the Yellow Jackets this morning.
Garrett plays at Prince Avenue Christian High School in Georgia and is the fourth-highest rated member of the Yellow Jackets class. According to the 247Sports Composite, Garrett is the No. 138 prospect in the country, the No. 17 defensive lineman, and the No. 18 prospect in the state of Georgia.
Here is some more info on Garrett from Georgia Tech On SI recruiting analyst Najeh Wilkins:
"Garrett has continued to improve each year he has been a for the Wolverines program. He finished his sophomore season with 56 tackles, seven quarterback hurries, five sacks, and three tackles for loss.
He improved those numbers in his junior season finishing with 86 tackles, 15 quarterback hurries, nine tackles for loss, and five sacks, per MaxPreps. He is a two-time state champion for the Prince Avenue Wolverines, one of the best teams in the state. On the Wolverines' run to the state championship, Garrett had a monster game in the semifinals against Bryan County. In that game, he had 10 tackles (season-high) and two tackles for a loss (tied season-high).
An exciting thing about Garrett is that he played his best football late in the season. I already mentioned his dominant game against Bryan County but he was also causing havoc and after the quarterback. In three of the final five games of the season, Garrett had a sack and recorded five tackles or more in each game during the postseason.
Garrett is a can’t miss prospect who is a force in the running game adept at clogging up running lanes and making life tough for opposing ball carriers. He is also great at creating pressure in the interior and making the pocket uncomfortable for quarterbacks."
2025 Georgia Tech Commits Who Have Officially Signed
2. Three Star DB Elgin Sessions
4. Three Star OT Xavier Canales
9. Four-Star Cornerback Dalen Penson
11. Three-Star OL Jimmy Bryson
12. Four-Star OL Peyton Joseph
13. Three-Star WR Cal Faulkner
14. Three-Star WR Jamauri Brice
15. Three-Star DB Fenix Felton
16. Four-Star Defensive Tackle Christian Garrett
