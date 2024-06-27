Top 2026 WR Aaron Gregory Sounds Off About Georgia Tech
If you've stayed close to the Aaron Gregory recruitment lately, you know he released his top 20 last week with the Yellow Jackets being a part of the extensive list. All YellowJackets caught up with the top-ranked wide receiver to get his thoughts on possibly staying close to home.
Gregory's Thoughts On Potentially Staying Home.
"I dont have problem with staying home, if the right opportunity shows, and its for a home school like Georgia Tech. I think I could potentially stay home".
Which Coaches Have Been In Contact?
"Coach Key has hit me up a few times and Coach Dre has to.
Thoughts on Tech's Recent Rise Back To Prominence.
" I think Tech is on a reaaly good uprise, and I think they will keep going up from here becuase they're a relly good program when it comes to football"
Adding a caliber of receiver like Aaron Greggory to Tech would be a significant addition to the Tech team that continues to press for relevancy in the college football landscape. In his sophomore season, Gregory tallied 795 yards and 8 touchdowns in 10 games last year, a team's best. Earning national attention as a freshman, earning MVP recognition at the top two recruiting outlet camps, Rivals, and On3, the wideout quickly became a top '26 target on school recruiting boards.
This upcoming season for Aaron will be an intriguing one, to say the least, as he will be in an elite wide receiver room, including the #3 receiver, Devin Carter, and three-star James Johnson. Last season, all three revivers combined for over 2,000 yards in the air. The trio of receivers will be catching passes from 3-star quarterback, Dj Bordeaux, who also has a Georgia Tech offer.
