All Yellow Jackets

Updated ACC Football Recruiting Rankings: 8/18

Georgia Tech remains in the top four of the ACC recruiting rankings as the season begins

Jackson Caudell

2025 OT Josh Petty
2025 OT Josh Petty / Jason Caldwell/Auburn Undercover/247Sports

Georgia Tech made a big move this week when they landed five-star OT Josh Petty and that got them up to No. 4 in the ACC and within striking distance of the top three. The Yellow Jackets have a lot of momentum heading into Saturday's matchup with Florida State and if they were to land four-star defensive tackle Christian Garrett (which they have been projected too), they would be very close to jumping Florida State for the No. 3 spot in the ACC.

The Seminoles have one of the best classes in the ACC, but they had a few misses this week. Petty was the big one, but they lost four-star safety Bryce Fitzgerald to Miami yesterday. FSU trails only Clemson in average recruiting however and they could recover from this.

Speaking of the Hurricanes, they still hold the No.1 class in the ACC and moved up to No. 9 nationally. Four months away from the early signing period, Mario Cristobal has Miami on track for another top ten class and the top class in the conference.

SMU rounds out the top five in the ACC and then there is a bit of a gap. Stanford is still at No. 6, but they are well behind SMU. Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, and Duke round out the top ten. The Hokies were able to land four-star receiver Shamarius Peterkin over NC State and that gives them three four-star wide receivers in their class. Brent Pry has done a nice job of building out that position and has the Hokies in position to continue moving up.

North Carolina, Boston College, Virginia, NC State, Cal, Louisville, and Wake Forest round out the rest of the rankings in the ACC.

Updated ACC Recruiting Rankings (8/18, rankings via 247Sports)

1. Miami

2. Clemson

3. Florida State

4. Georgia Tech

5. SMU

6. Stanford

7. Pitt

8. Syracuse

9. Virginia Tech

10. Duke

11. North Carolina

12. Boston College

13. Virginia

14. NC State

15. Cal

16. Louisville

17. Wake Forest

2025 Georgia Tech commitments

Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl

Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller

Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson

Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson

Three-star Safety Rasean Dinkins

Three-star Running Back JP Powell

Three-Star Safety Fenix Felton

Three-Star Athlete Jamauri Brice

Three-Star Tight end Connor Roush

Three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay

Three-Star Tight End Kevin Roche

Three-Star Safety Jayden Barr

Three-Star Running Back Isaiah Groves

Three-Star Offensive Lineman Xavier Canales

Three-Star Defensive Tackle Kamron Cullins

Three-Star Athlete Cal Faulkner

Three-Star Defensive Tackle Derry Norris

Four-Star offenisve takcle Damola Ajidahun

Five-Star OT Josh Petty

Published
Jackson Caudell

JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell covers Georgia Tech Athletics and the Atlanta Hawks for FanNation

Home/Football Recruiting