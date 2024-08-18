Updated ACC Football Recruiting Rankings: 8/18
Georgia Tech made a big move this week when they landed five-star OT Josh Petty and that got them up to No. 4 in the ACC and within striking distance of the top three. The Yellow Jackets have a lot of momentum heading into Saturday's matchup with Florida State and if they were to land four-star defensive tackle Christian Garrett (which they have been projected too), they would be very close to jumping Florida State for the No. 3 spot in the ACC.
The Seminoles have one of the best classes in the ACC, but they had a few misses this week. Petty was the big one, but they lost four-star safety Bryce Fitzgerald to Miami yesterday. FSU trails only Clemson in average recruiting however and they could recover from this.
Speaking of the Hurricanes, they still hold the No.1 class in the ACC and moved up to No. 9 nationally. Four months away from the early signing period, Mario Cristobal has Miami on track for another top ten class and the top class in the conference.
SMU rounds out the top five in the ACC and then there is a bit of a gap. Stanford is still at No. 6, but they are well behind SMU. Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, and Duke round out the top ten. The Hokies were able to land four-star receiver Shamarius Peterkin over NC State and that gives them three four-star wide receivers in their class. Brent Pry has done a nice job of building out that position and has the Hokies in position to continue moving up.
North Carolina, Boston College, Virginia, NC State, Cal, Louisville, and Wake Forest round out the rest of the rankings in the ACC.
Updated ACC Recruiting Rankings (8/18, rankings via 247Sports)
1. Miami
2. Clemson
3. Florida State
4. Georgia Tech
5. SMU
6. Stanford
7. Pitt
8. Syracuse
9. Virginia Tech
10. Duke
11. North Carolina
12. Boston College
13. Virginia
14. NC State
15. Cal
16. Louisville
17. Wake Forest
2025 Georgia Tech commitments
Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl
Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller
Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson
Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson
Three-star Safety Rasean Dinkins
Three-star Running Back JP Powell
Three-Star Safety Fenix Felton
Three-Star Athlete Jamauri Brice
Three-Star Tight end Connor Roush
Three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay
Three-Star Tight End Kevin Roche
Three-Star Safety Jayden Barr
Three-Star Running Back Isaiah Groves
Three-Star Offensive Lineman Xavier Canales
Three-Star Defensive Tackle Kamron Cullins
Three-Star Athlete Cal Faulkner
Three-Star Defensive Tackle Derry Norris
Four-Star offenisve takcle Damola Ajidahun
Five-Star OT Josh Petty