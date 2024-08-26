Updated ACC Recruiting Rankings After Georgia Tech Lands Four-Star Defensive Tackle Christian Garrett
Georgia Tech has a lot of momentum right now as a program and Brent Key continues to win on and off the field. The Yellow Jackets were able to land five-star offensive tackle Josh Petty over Ohio State and Florida State earlier this month and then they beat the Seminoles on the field this past Saturday. Today, Georgia Tech landed the commitment of four-star defensive tackle Christian Garrett, who plays at Prince Avenue Christian High School in Georgia. Garrett was a recent Georgia commit, but he de-committed from the Bulldogs earlier this month and chose the Yellow Jackets today.
With this commitment, Georgia Tech inches closer to overtaking Florida State for the No. 3 recruiting class in the ACC. The Seminoles still have a lot of targets on the board for them, but it is worth watching to see if Georgia Tech can overtake them for the No.3 class in the conference.
Miami remains No.1, but they have fallen out of the top ten rankings nationally and are now No. 11. Clemson still has the No. 2 class in the ACC and SMU rounds out the top five.
There is still a pretty big dropoff from SMU to the No. 6 spot, which is currently occupied by Duke. Barring any big time commitments to the schools behind them, Miami, Clemson, Florida State, Georgia Tech, and SMU seem like locks to finish as the top five teams in the ACC recruiting rankings.
Updated ACC Recruiting Rankings (8/26, rankings via 247Sports)
1. Miami
2. Clemson
3. Florida State
4. Georgia Tech
5. SMU
6. Duke
7. Stanford
8. Pitt
9. Virginia Tech
10. Syracuse
11. North Carolina
12. NC State
13. Boston College
14. Virginia
15. Cal
16. Louisville
17. Wake Forest
2025 Georgia Tech commitments
Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl
Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller
Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson
Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson
Three-star Safety Rasean Dinkins
Three-star Running Back JP Powell
Three-Star Safety Fenix Felton
Three-Star Athlete Jamauri Brice
Three-Star Tight end Connor Roush
Three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay
Three-Star Tight End Kevin Roche
Three-Star Safety Jayden Barr
Three-Star Running Back Isaiah Groves
Three-Star Offensive Lineman Xavier Canales
Three-Star Defensive Tackle Kamron Cullins
Three-Star Athlete Cal Faulkner
Three-Star Defensive Tackle Derry Norris
Four-Star offenisve takcle Damola Ajidahun
Five-Star OT Josh Petty
Four-Star DT Christian Garrett