Updated ACC Recruiting Rankings After Georgia Tech Lands Four-Star Defensive Tackle Christian Garrett

Georgia Tech continues to land blue chip prospects on the line of scrimmage

Prince Avenue's Christian Garrett (55) takes down Swainsboro's Demello Jones (1) during the GHSA high school football Class A-Division 1 championship game against Swainsboro at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023.
Prince Avenue's Christian Garrett (55) takes down Swainsboro's Demello Jones (1) during the GHSA high school football Class A-Division 1 championship game against Swainsboro at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

Georgia Tech has a lot of momentum right now as a program and Brent Key continues to win on and off the field. The Yellow Jackets were able to land five-star offensive tackle Josh Petty over Ohio State and Florida State earlier this month and then they beat the Seminoles on the field this past Saturday. Today, Georgia Tech landed the commitment of four-star defensive tackle Christian Garrett, who plays at Prince Avenue Christian High School in Georgia. Garrett was a recent Georgia commit, but he de-committed from the Bulldogs earlier this month and chose the Yellow Jackets today.

With this commitment, Georgia Tech inches closer to overtaking Florida State for the No. 3 recruiting class in the ACC. The Seminoles still have a lot of targets on the board for them, but it is worth watching to see if Georgia Tech can overtake them for the No.3 class in the conference.

Miami remains No.1, but they have fallen out of the top ten rankings nationally and are now No. 11. Clemson still has the No. 2 class in the ACC and SMU rounds out the top five.

There is still a pretty big dropoff from SMU to the No. 6 spot, which is currently occupied by Duke. Barring any big time commitments to the schools behind them, Miami, Clemson, Florida State, Georgia Tech, and SMU seem like locks to finish as the top five teams in the ACC recruiting rankings.

Updated ACC Recruiting Rankings (8/26, rankings via 247Sports)

1. Miami

2. Clemson

3. Florida State

4. Georgia Tech

5. SMU

6. Duke

7. Stanford

8. Pitt

9. Virginia Tech

10. Syracuse

11. North Carolina

12. NC State

13. Boston College

14. Virginia

15. Cal

16. Louisville

17. Wake Forest

2025 Georgia Tech commitments

Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl

Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller

Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson

Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson

Three-star Safety Rasean Dinkins

Three-star Running Back JP Powell

Three-Star Safety Fenix Felton

Three-Star Athlete Jamauri Brice

Three-Star Tight end Connor Roush

Three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay

Three-Star Tight End Kevin Roche

Three-Star Safety Jayden Barr

Three-Star Running Back Isaiah Groves

Three-Star Offensive Lineman Xavier Canales

Three-Star Defensive Tackle Kamron Cullins

Three-Star Athlete Cal Faulkner

Three-Star Defensive Tackle Derry Norris

Four-Star offenisve takcle Damola Ajidahun

Five-Star OT Josh Petty

Four-Star DT Christian Garrett

