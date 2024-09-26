Updated ACC Football Recruiting Rankings: 9/26
It has been a little bit since we talked recruiting rankings, but the bye week for the Yellow Jackets is the perfect time to do that.
In the past month, Georgia Tech has gone from 4th in the ACC recruiting rankings to 2nd. They have not added anyone, but both Clemson and Florida State have had commits flip to other schools. Will Brent Key's team stay there until the early signing period in December? We will see, but it has been a great year of recruiting for Georgia Tech.
Georgia Tech is still trailing Miami in the recruiting rankings. The Hurricanes look like the best team on the field right now in the ACC and they also have the conference's top recruiting class. Things are looking good in Coral Gables right now.
Rhett Lashlee has the Mustangs with the No. 4 class in the conference right now. The top ten in the ACC is rounded out with Duke, Stanford, Pitt, Syracuse, and Virginia Tech.
Updated ACC Recruiting Rankings (9/26, rankings via 247Sports)
1. Miami
2. Georgia Tech
3. Clemson
4. SMU
5. Florida State
6. Duke
7. Stanford
8. Pitt
9. Syracuse
10. Virginia Tech
11. North Carolina
12. Boston College
13. Virginia
14. NC State
15. Wake Forest
16. Cal
17. Louisville
2025 Georgia Tech commitments
Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl
Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller
Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson
Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson
Three-star Safety Rasean Dinkins
Three-star Running Back JP Powell
Three-Star Safety Fenix Felton
Three-Star Athlete Jamauri Brice
Three-Star Tight end Connor Roush
Three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay
Three-Star Tight End Kevin Roche
Three-Star Safety Jayden Barr
Three-Star Running Back Isaiah Groves
Three-Star Offensive Lineman Xavier Canales
Three-Star Defensive Tackle Kamron Cullins
Three-Star Athlete Cal Faulkner
Three-Star Defensive Tackle Derry Norris
Four-Star offenisve takcle Damola Ajidahun
Five-Star OT Josh Petty
Four-Star DT Christian Garrett