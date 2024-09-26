All Yellow Jackets

Updated ACC Football Recruiting Rankings: 9/26

Georgia Tech now has the No. 2 class in the ACC

Aug 24, 2024; Dublin, IRL; Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key before the game against Florida State at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tom Maher/INPHO via Imagn Images
It has been a little bit since we talked recruiting rankings, but the bye week for the Yellow Jackets is the perfect time to do that.

In the past month, Georgia Tech has gone from 4th in the ACC recruiting rankings to 2nd. They have not added anyone, but both Clemson and Florida State have had commits flip to other schools. Will Brent Key's team stay there until the early signing period in December? We will see, but it has been a great year of recruiting for Georgia Tech.

Georgia Tech is still trailing Miami in the recruiting rankings. The Hurricanes look like the best team on the field right now in the ACC and they also have the conference's top recruiting class. Things are looking good in Coral Gables right now.

Rhett Lashlee has the Mustangs with the No. 4 class in the conference right now. The top ten in the ACC is rounded out with Duke, Stanford, Pitt, Syracuse, and Virginia Tech.

Updated ACC Recruiting Rankings (9/26, rankings via 247Sports)

1. Miami

2. Georgia Tech

3. Clemson

4. SMU

5. Florida State

6. Duke

7. Stanford

8. Pitt

9. Syracuse

10. Virginia Tech

11. North Carolina

12. Boston College

13. Virginia

14. NC State

15. Wake Forest

16. Cal

17. Louisville

2025 Georgia Tech commitments

Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl

Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller

Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson

Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson

Three-star Safety Rasean Dinkins

Three-star Running Back JP Powell

Three-Star Safety Fenix Felton

Three-Star Athlete Jamauri Brice

Three-Star Tight end Connor Roush

Three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay

Three-Star Tight End Kevin Roche

Three-Star Safety Jayden Barr

Three-Star Running Back Isaiah Groves

Three-Star Offensive Lineman Xavier Canales

Three-Star Defensive Tackle Kamron Cullins

Three-Star Athlete Cal Faulkner

Three-Star Defensive Tackle Derry Norris

Four-Star offenisve takcle Damola Ajidahun

Five-Star OT Josh Petty

Four-Star DT Christian Garrett

