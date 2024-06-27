Bleav Georgia Tech: Recapping Georgia Tech's Massive Month of June in Recruiting
The dead period has officially begun in the world of college football recruiting. That does not mean that prospects can't make commitments, but official visits are over for the summer and Georgia Tech just finished off a great month of recruiting that saw them get 16 commits and vault them into the top-20 nationally in recruiting rankings. Brent Key and his staff have done a great job in the state of Georgia and they are not done adding talent yet.
Last week, Georgia Tech was No. 5 in the ACC recruiting rankings, but now they have jumped up to the No. 2 spot in the conference. The Yellow Jackets have a real shot at landing a top-five class in the conference at the current pace that they are on.
On the latest episode of Bleav Georgia Tech, RJ and Jackson had on Georgia Tech recruiting reporter Najeh Wilkins to talk about the massive month that the Yellow Jackets had on the recruiting trail and what is going to be coming next.
2025 Georgia Tech commitments
Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl
Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller
Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson
Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson
Three-star Safety Rasean Dinkins
Three-star Running Back JP Powell
Three-Star Safety Fenix Felton
Three-Star Athlete Jamauri Brice
Three-Star Tight end Connor Roush
Three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay
Three-Star Tight End Kevin Roche
Three-Star Safety Jayden Barr
Three-Star Running Back Isaiah Groves
Three-Star Offensive Lineman Xavier Canales
Three-Star Defensive Tackle Kamron Cullins
Three-Star Athlete Cal Faulkner