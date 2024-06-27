All Yellow Jackets

Bleav Georgia Tech: Recapping Georgia Tech's Massive Month of June in Recruiting

Georgia Tech had 16 prospects commit to them in the month of June

Jackson Caudell

East Robertson's Isaiah Groves (1) runs the ball against Riverside during the second quarter of the Class 2A Championship game at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn., Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA
East Robertson's Isaiah Groves (1) runs the ball against Riverside during the second quarter of the Class 2A Championship game at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn., Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA

The dead period has officially begun in the world of college football recruiting. That does not mean that prospects can't make commitments, but official visits are over for the summer and Georgia Tech just finished off a great month of recruiting that saw them get 16 commits and vault them into the top-20 nationally in recruiting rankings. Brent Key and his staff have done a great job in the state of Georgia and they are not done adding talent yet.

Last week, Georgia Tech was No. 5 in the ACC recruiting rankings, but now they have jumped up to the No. 2 spot in the conference. The Yellow Jackets have a real shot at landing a top-five class in the conference at the current pace that they are on.

On the latest episode of Bleav Georgia Tech, RJ and Jackson had on Georgia Tech recruiting reporter Najeh Wilkins to talk about the massive month that the Yellow Jackets had on the recruiting trail and what is going to be coming next.

2025 Georgia Tech commitments

Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl

Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller

Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson

Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson

Three-star Safety Rasean Dinkins

Three-star Running Back JP Powell

Three-Star Safety Fenix Felton

Three-Star Athlete Jamauri Brice

Three-Star Tight end Connor Roush

Three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay

Three-Star Tight End Kevin Roche

Three-Star Safety Jayden Barr

Three-Star Running Back Isaiah Groves

Three-Star Offensive Lineman Xavier Canales

Three-Star Defensive Tackle Kamron Cullins

Three-Star Athlete Cal Faulkner

Jackson Caudell covers Georgia Tech Athletics and the Atlanta Hawks for FanNation

