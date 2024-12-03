North Texas to hire Sam Houston’s Defensive Coordinator, Skyler Cassity
Skyler Cassity, the first-year defensive coordinator for Sam Houston (9-3), is reportedly set to take on the same role at North Texas (6-6).
Earlier this season, North Texas parted ways with former defensive coordinator Matt Capponi after two seasons. The decision came following the Mean Greens’ Week 12 loss to the UTSA Roadrunners, which marked the team’s fourth consecutive defeat, in a game where they allowed a staggering 681 yards.
In the interim, linebackers coach Brian Odom, who previously served as a defensive assistant at Oklahoma and USC, had stepped in to fill the role for UNT.
At 30 years old, Cassity is the youngest defensive coordinator in the FBS. He has earned recognition on Dave Campbell's Texas Football 40 Under 40 list and 247Sports' 30 Under 30 list.
Cassity has built a strong resume with experience at Auburn, Texas State, Texas Tech, Missouri State, and most recently, Abilene Christian. He has also drawn valuable insights from his father, Mike Cassity, a long-time Division I coach who spent 40 years on the sidelines, including 22 years as a defensive coordinator.
Last Saturday, North Texas running back Makenzie McGill II rushed for 155 yards and two touchdowns, leading North to a 24-17 victory over Temple. The win snapped a five-game losing streak and secured bowl eligibility for the team.
This marks the 15th bowl game in North Texas' history and the eighth since 2013. For head coach Eric Morris, who was hired in Dec. 2022, it will be his first bowl appearance with the team.
Meanwhile, Sam Houston earned its first bowl eligibility since transitioning from FCS to FBS prior to the 2023 season, following the Bearkats’ victory over Florida International University on October 22, 2024.
Current bowl projections suggest North Texas will face Texas State in the Frisco Bowl on Dec. 17 in Frisco, TX, while Sam Houston is expected to take on Louisiana in New Orleans, LA on Dec.19th. Bowl games will be confirmed on December 8.
