As we are just over the halfway point of the season, let's check in how players who were on the FIU football roster in 2023 and later transferred are doing.
Grayson James - Boston College
James was the first FIU player to enter the transfer portal last cycle and decided to go to the ACC ranks, joining Boston College. Although he is backing up Thomas Castellanos, James made one start this season against Western Kentucky where he completed 19 passes for 168 yards, one touchdown and one interception. James also ran for 11 yards and a touchdown in that BC victory.
Kris Mitchell - Notre Dame
Mitchell, arguably the best player on the Panthers last year, entered the portal and rather quickly announced his decision to go to Notre Dame. With the Irish, he's gotten off to a slow start, but has recently begun seeing more production. This season, he has 13 receptions for 125 yards and two touchdowns. He was coming off a season where he caught 64 passes for 1,118 yards, setting the FIU record for most receiving yards in a single season.
Jordan Guerad - Louisville
Guerad, who earned all-conference first-team in his final season at FIU has 11 total tackles (two solo/nine assisted), one tackle for loss and a sack. He has played in five games this season.
Will Prendergast - Colorado State
On the season, Prendergast has five total tackles (one solo/four assisted) and has played in eight games this season for the Rams.
Jeremiah McClendon - Southern Illinois
McClendon, a junior cornerback, has posted 12 total tackles (eight solo/four assisted).
Christian Pedersen - Morehead State
The former Louisville transfer only lasted one season at FIU before entering the transfer portal and going to the FCS ranks. He has eight receptions for 74 yards and a touchdown this season. His touchdown came in Morehead's most recent game against Dayton.
Other Names: Latarie Kinsler - FAMU, Adrian Cole - Arkansas State, D'moir Jean-Baptiste - Edward Water Tigers, DJ Aiken - N/A, Khaya Wright - N/A, Larry Preston - N/A, Artez Hooker - N/A, Avery Huff - FAMU and Tyler Patterson West Florida
