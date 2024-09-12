FIU Offering Cheap Deal For Students To Attend Shula Bowl
MIAMI, FL - On Tuesday, FIU Athletics announced a five-dollar deal that will allow students to receive a ticket to the 22nd edition of the Shula Bowl, a ride to the game and pizza.
The ride to Boca Raton is about a 60-mile drive up north to FAU Football Stadium and back down to campus. The seat assigned to the game ticket given will be in either section 118 or 218, which will be in the FIU student sections in front of the end zone.
To purchase this deal, students can redeem it at the Graham Center on Wednesday and Thursday, or you can head to the R. Kirk Landon Football Fieldhouse ticket office and purchase the deal which is available until Thursday at 5:00 pm.
The Shula Bowl will take place on Saturday, September 14 at 6:00 pm. If you cannot make the game, it can be streamed on ESPN+ or you can listen on the fiusports.com site with Steve Goldstein and Kim Bokamper on the call.