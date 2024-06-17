Sam Houston Football: Top Transfer Portal Signings For 2024
After a tough 3-9 record in their first season at the FBS level, the Sam Houston Bearkats made several dips into the transfer portal. Along with snagging a quarterback, they buffed up their defense through the portal and look to hold teams off after losing five games by one score in conference play.
QB Jase Bauer - Central Michigan
With former quarterback Keegan Shoemaker graduated, the Bearkats brought in Central Michigan transfer Jase Bauer. Last season, Bauer played in 12 games, passing for 1,881 yards, 12 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Bauer will have two years of eligibility and can help a Bearkats offense that suffered some critical losses due to graduation and the transfer portal.
RELATED: UTEP Football: Top Transfer Portal Signings For 2024
DL Marcus Moore - North Texas Mean Green
Last season, the Bearkats had 17 sacks, so adding to the defensive line was crucial. Moore had 17 total tackles, nine solo tackles and eight assisted tackles last year in Denton. Moore has one year of eligibility, so he puts himself in a good spot to receive plenty of playing time in his final college season.
RB Jay Ducker - Memphis
After a strong 2022 campaign, Ducker only saw action in five games where he only had eight rushing attempts last year. In his freshman season, the newest Bearkats running back ran for 526 yards and seven touchdowns. A change of scenary for Ducker can potentially help him get back to his 2022 form.
RELATED: FIU Football: Top Transfer Portal Signings for 2024
S Jaylon Jimmerson - Liberty
Jimmerson decided to stay in conference after posting 22 total tackles, 14 solo tackles, seven assisted tackles and one sack. Although the Bearkats defense ranked fourth in the conference, it struggled to create pressure and failed to make big stops which ended up contributing to those one-score losses. Jimmerson has one year of eligibility remaining.