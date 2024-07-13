EA Sports College Football 25: Toledo Alum Quinyon Mitchell Will Be Ultimate Team Preorder Bonus
This July, college football fans will finally get their hands on a new entry in EA Sports' series of college football video games. While NCAA 14 had a version of the Ultimate Team game mode, the mode that has seen a massive jump in popularity via EA's other titles over the last decade received a complete revamp for the upcoming title.
The video game developer released a deep dive on the mode that lets players assemble their own dream squad to play (for a price) against other players online earlier this week. Included in that deep dive was the revelation that current NFL Players will be available in the mode and several will be included as bonuses for players who preordered the game.
One of the players in that group who G5 should be excited to see is former Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell. Mitchell's introductory card will have an 82 overall rating in the game.
Mitchell, who measures six-feet tall and 196 pounds, was the 22nd overall pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Williston, Florida product was a two-time All-Mid-American Conference selection with the Rockets. He finished his college career with 123 tackles, one sack and six interceptions.
EA Sports College Football 25 releases on July 19 for Playstation 5 and XBOX Series X|S.