Mountain West Conference Announces New Addition For 2025-2026
Grand Canyon University was set the join the Mountain West ahead of the 2026-27 athletics season, but due to the recent falling out of the WAC conference, Grand Canyon will now join effective immediately, allowing them to compete for conference championships and NCAA postseason eligibility immediately. The Antelopes are joining the conference as a non-football member.
“The addition of Grand Canyon for the 2025-26 academic year is a significant win for the student-athletes at GCU and in the Mountain West,” said Mountain West Commissioner Gloria Nevarez in a press release. “Grand Canyon brings elite recruiting, a passionate fanbase, and state-of-the-art facilities, elevating the Mountain West’s competitiveness and national profile. In a time when the student-athlete experience is of utmost importance, we felt it was in the best interest to allow them to compete for conference championships and the NCAA postseason immediately. GCU is a great addition to the Mountain West and positively raises the competition level in the league.”
Last season, both the Antelopes men's and women's basketball teams posted a combined record of 58-11, winning the WAC and making it to the NCAA Tournament. The men's team, which is coming off a 26-8 record, have reached the NCAA Tournament in four of the last five years, advancing to the second round in 2024 defeating Saint Mary’s.
The Antelopes do not field a football program and the MWC will likely still pursue a football-playing member prior to the 2026-2027 academic year as the league prepares to lose Boise State, Fresno State, San Diego State, and Colorado State.