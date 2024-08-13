RECRUITING: Boise State Football Lands First 2026 Commit in Montana QB Jackson Presley
Monday afternoon yielded the Boise State Broncos' first commitment of the 2026 class. Quarterback Jackson Presley of Kalispell, Montana announced his commitment to Spencer Danielson's program via X with the simple caption "Committed! Go broncos!"
Presley will join the Broncos from Kalispell's Glacier High School. 247Sports has the 6'2" 195-pounder rated as a three-star prospect. Presley is also rated as the #31 quarterback in the nation in the 2026 class by 247Sports.
Per his X page, Presley threw for 3052 yards in 2023 with a completion percentage of 66%, 28 passing touchdowns, four rushing touchdowns, and four interceptions.
The Broncos are currently in the midst of a quarterback battle between redshirt sophomore Maddux Madsen and redshirt freshman USC transfer Malachi Nelson to determine who will be the starter under center for their week one opening bout with Georgia Southern on August 31.
Watch some of his high school highlights here.