RECRUITING: NFL Academy Product Arthur de Boachie Commits To Boise State Football
Boise State football has been on an absolute tear on the recruiting trail in recent days. That continued Tuesday with the commitment of defensive back Arthur de Boachie. The three-star prospect (247Sports) preps at the NFL Academy in London, but originally hails from the Netherlands.
Measuring 6'0" and 190 pounds with a 247Sports player rating of 84, de Boachie mostly plays free safety on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean. He is the second European recruit this week to commit to the Broncos for the 2025 class after German offensive lineman Daniil Starykh committed following an official visit.
De Boachie's first chance to sign his NLI will be December 4, 2024. Watch some of his high school highlights here.
